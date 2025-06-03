Quicker Flights To UK, Fewer Delays Promised In Flight Path Redesign

Share

Plans to fast-track the remodelling of UK’s flight paths could lead to quicker flights and fewer delays for passengers, the government has said.

Ministers are set to announce the creation of the UK Airspace Design Service (UKADS) later which will re-design the routes planes must take over UK airspace – many of which were decided around 70 years ago.

The initial shake-up will focus on modernising the complex airspace in and around London. However, any changes are not expected to come into effect for some years.

Cagne, a community aviation and environment group for Kent, Surrey, and Sussex, has warned the plans could mean new flight paths over houses that are not currently affected, reports the BBC. Ministers say the plans could allow planes to climb quicker during take off and descend more smoothly.

