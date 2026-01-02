Quick-Profit Mindset Fueling Nigeria’s Investment Scams–SEC DG

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Emomotimi Agama, has warned that the growing prevalence of fraudulent investment schemes remains one of the most damaging weaknesses in Nigeria’s financial system, urging investors to prioritise education, vigilance and informed decision-making.

Speaking on the need to strengthen investor protection and market integrity, Agama said the increasing tendency of individuals to fall victim to scams has been worsened by a widespread desire to make quick profits without a proper understanding of investment risks.

According to him, this mindset has created fertile ground for Ponzi schemes and other fraudulent arrangements that thrive on unrealistic promises of high and guaranteed returns.

Agama noted that addressing this challenge requires sustained efforts in financial literacy and public awareness, stressing that education remains a critical pillar in building a resilient and credible financial ecosystem.

He explained that programmes designed to educate citizens on basic investment principles, risk management and the red flags associated with fraudulent schemes are essential to curbing the spread of scams across the country.

According to him, “the vulnerability of investors has become more pronounced in an environment where people are under economic pressure and are eager to make money fast. This is why financial education and awareness, particularly on how to identify and avoid Ponzi schemes, are very important ingredients in the development of a healthy financial ecosystem.”

The SEC boss emphasised that a well-informed investing public is better positioned to support market stability, attract long-term capital and deepen participation in the formal capital market.

He added that improving financial knowledge among citizens would not only protect individual investors but also strengthen confidence in Nigeria’s financial system as a whole. Agama encouraged members of the public to rely on credible and verified sources of information when making investment decisions, including official communications and platforms provided by the SEC.

He advised investors to remain alert to warning signs such as guaranteed returns, pressure to invest quickly and lack of transparency, noting that such features are common indicators of fraudulent schemes.

He also urged investors to cultivate the habit of asking questions and seeking clarification before committing funds to any investment opportunity.

According to him, due diligence and caution are essential safeguards against financial loss. Reaffirming the Commission’s commitment to investor protection, Agama said the SEC would continue to intensify its public enlightenment campaigns and regulatory oversight to combat scams and promote ethical practices in the capital market.

He stressed that informed decision-making remains the most effective defence against fraud, warning that investments promising unusually high or risk-free returns should be avoided. Agama concluded by calling on all stakeholders to work together to promote transparency, trust and sustainability in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.