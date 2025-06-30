Questions Over PDP’s NEC Meeting

Today, June 30, 2025, marks another decider for the long-sought reconciliation, peace, cohesion and stability in the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has fractured since the lead-up to the 2023 General Election that the party lost to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Scheduled for the party’s headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, today, is the PDP 100th meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) – fixed at its 99th meeting on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 – which the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum solely conveyed – without the co-signature of the National Secretary – to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The question is, will the meeting hold, as the Commission – pointing out an obvious lacuna of non-compliance with the Constitution of the PDP in the letter of notification – has declined attendance to observe the proceedings, as technically, “there is no notice of the NEC before the Commission”?

To prevent confusion going forward, Damagum and the NWC reportedly consulted widely among PDP’s stakeholders, and a decision was taken to “seek INEC’s clarifications on the status of issues in the PDP, especially that of National Secretary, and the response letter from INEC.”

Setting the record straight at a press conference on June 25, Damagum said that at the instance of the leadership of the PDP, he led a delegation of chieftains to hold a crucial meeting with the INEC leadership, headed by its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on June 24.

Listed among the delegation were: Bauchi State Governor and Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), Sen. Bala Mohammed; Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo State); Governor Dauda Lawal (Zamfara State); Governor Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State), and Sen. Abba Moro/ Senate Minority Leader. Others are: Former Kwara Governor and exSenate President Bukola Saraki; former Kaduna Governor and BoT Secretary, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi; National Organising Secretary, Hon. Capt. Umar Bature; ex-Bayelsa Governor, Sen. Seriake Dickson, and former National Secretary, High Chief Ben Ndi.

Based on the outcomes of the meeting with the leadership of the INEC, and discussions with PDP’s stakeholders, which reportedly lasted into the early hours of June 25, the leadership of the PDP briefed the press the same day, with many stalwarts in attendance.

They include: Sen. Bala Moh’d; Sen. Makarfi; Sen. Saraki; Sen. Dickson; Sen. Moro; Rt. Hon Kingsley Chinda (House of Reps Minority Leader); Hon. Bature; Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN (National Legal Adviser); Hon. Yayari Ahmed (National Treasurer); Prince Kadede Suleiman (National Youth Leader); Sen. Mohammed Gwarzo (National Vice Chairman, NW); ⁠Hon. Abdulrahaman Mohammed (National Vice Chairman, NC); and Hon. Timothy Osadalor (Deputy National Youth Leader).

Damagum said the press briefing was to highlight the INEC advice to the PDP, “to apply caution on the issues in contention, to avoid unnecessary confusion later, especially, with the coming FCT election,” adding:

“We don’t want to be recalcitrant because INEC has informed us of its position on the Office of National Secretary.” Damagum’s words: “Gentlemen of the press. Yesterday, we met with some of our governors, the Governors’ Forum, members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and the PDP caucus of the National Assembly.

“Today, I convened a critical meeting of the PDP NWC, even though it was at short notice, and some of the members are not here. We had an extensive meeting, and critical issues were discussed.

We know where our problem is. “INEC is our regulator, and they have told us their position as it is, as it affects the issue surrounding the National Secretary; we are all aware that the National Secretary is a signatory of this party; it is a critical position that he holds.

“As such, we have decided to abide by the advice they (INEC) gave us, especially as we have a very important election before us, that is the FCT local government election and we are running out of time, so we have no option but to abide by the decision.”

Then Damagum dropped the bombshell: “After due consultation, it’s a bitter pill, it is a difficult situation, but the survival of the party is more than all of us, more than everything that you feel that you know and yearn for. I want to use this opportunity to tell you that we will do the right thing and it is the decision of most members of this party led by the organs of the party.

“In conclusion, the outcomes of all the meetings held yesterday to the early hours of this morning declare that Senator Samuel Anyanwu remains the National Secretary and he is hereby directed to resume office immediately.

“INEC told us that they do not have any notice of a NEC meeting from us because I (Damagum) was the only person that signed, and we had not followed the guidelines.

So, a new date for the 100th NEC Meeting will be fixed at the Expanded National Caucus Meeting on the 30th of June, 2025, so that we will discuss extensively the way forward to NEC; and due notice will be issued with the two authorised signatories of the party, the National Chairman and National Secretary.” Despite Damagum’s claim of wide consultations with PDP’s stakeholders – some of whom accompanied him to the par

ley with the INEC leadership, and also attended the press briefing on June 25 – his action set off an alarm, and a push-back, indicating deep-seated division and mistrust in the party.

Reactions came fast and furious from alleged 11 of 19-man NWC of the PDP, the National Ex-Officio Members’ Forum, and the Chairman of the BoT and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara – all blasting Damagum for reinstating Anyanwu as national secretary, and shifting the 100th NEC meeting.

Let’s go with the BoT response in a stronglyworded statement, via Wabara, as follows: “The BoT, in defence of the Constitution of the PDP, states categorically that these pronouncements by the Acting National Chairman are null, void and of no effect, being inconsistent and in gross violation of the express provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“For the avoidance of doubt, the National Executive Committee (NEC) is the highest decision

making organ of the party, second only to the National Convention; by Section 31(3) of the PDP Constitution, the resolution of the NEC at its 99th meeting held on Tuesday, 27th May, 2025 to hold its 100th meeting on Monday, 30th June, 2025 is binding on all organs and members of the PDP.” Wabara continued:

“The decision of the National Working Committee directing the Deputy National Secretary to act as National Secretary in accordance with the extant powers of the NWC remains valid, having not been set aside by the NWC or NEC. The attempt by Amb. Damagum to overturn that decision is a gross abuse of office.

“Arc. Setonji Koshoedo remains Acting National Secretary pending a formal decision by the appropriate organ of the party. All members should uphold the supremacy of the PDP Constitution and resist attempts to destabilise the party.”

Now that the game has come down to the wire, whose prompting and command will members of NEC of the PDP listen to and obey today, June 30, 2025: The Chairman of the BoT, Sen. Wabara, whose position is mainly advisory, or the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Damagum, who runs the day-today affairs of the PDP? Polity watchers will know the answer in a matter of hours hence!