Questions About Guardiola’s Aura As City Endure Collapse Similar To Mourinho’s Chelsea

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are in uncharted territory, suffering an alarming run of poor form that has left the football world stunned.

Liverpool’s 2-0 victory on Sunday extended City’s winless streak to seven games in all competitions and painted the looming picture of the growing crisis at a club that once seemed impervious to decline.

For Guardiola, the past few weeks have been an unwelcome parade of firsts: his worst-ever league defeat, his longest-ever losing streak—five consecutive losses before the 3-3 draw with Feyenoord—and his first game in which his team squandered a three-goal lead.

What was once considered a mere blip now feels like a full-blown crisis, with City’s dominance under threat in a way few thought possible.

Statement victory

Liverpool’s triumph at Anfield has pushed Guardiola’s City even further into the shadows. The result moved Jurgen Klopp’s side 11 points clear of the reigning champions in the Premier League title race.

At Liverpool, the situation has drawn comparisons to Klopp’s own struggles during the 2022-23 season, which he felt he couldn’t leave as his final campaign.

However, Guardiola’s predicament bears closer resemblance to Jose Mourinho’s infamous 2015-16 season at Chelsea, a collapse so stark it became known as “the Mourinho season.”

Back then, Mourinho’s aura of invincibility disintegrated as Chelsea plunged into disarray. Like Guardiola, Mourinho had been regarded as untouchable, his teams unshakable in their dominance. Now, nine years later, Guardiola finds himself facing a similar erosion of authority.

Defiance amid decline

Guardiola’s response to the mounting criticism has been characteristically defiant. At Anfield, as Liverpool fans jeered with chants of “sacked in the morning,” the City boss raised six fingers to signify the number of Premier League titles he has won.

It was reminiscent of Mourinho’s infamous three-finger gesture in 2018, representing his trio of Premier League titles during a tumultuous spell at Manchester United.

“All the stadiums want to sack me, it started at Brighton,” Guardiola told Sky Sports when asked about the chants claiming he’ll be sacked.

“Maybe they are right with the results we’ve been having. I didn’t expect that at Anfield. They didn’t do it at 1-0, but at 2-0. Maybe they should have sung it in the past. I didn’t expect it from the people from Liverpool but it’s fine, it’s part of the game, and I understand completely.”

The Guardiola Project

Manchester City’s recent struggles have brought into question the very nature of the club’s dominance. The Abu Dhabibacked project, built meticulously around Guardiola’s vision since 2016, appeared too robust to falter.

Yet the same singleminded focus on Guardiola’s methods may have inadvertently sown the seeds of vulnerability.

The manager’s preference for small squads, designed to ensure psychological focus, has backfired in the face of injuries to key players. Rodri’s absence, coupled with injuries to Ruben Dias and others, has exposed the limitations of City’s setup.

The result has been defensive frailty, exemplified by late collapses against Feyenoord, Sporting, and Tottenham Hotspur. City’s issues are compounded by the aging core of the squad.

With stars like Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan struggling physically, the intensity that once defined Guardiola’s sides has waned.

Parallels

The comparisons with Mourinho’s final season at Chelsea extend beyond results. Mourinho’s intensity famously burned out his players, creating a toxic environment that accelerated his downfall.

Guardiola’s approach, while more internalized, shares similar risks. His relationships with players have often been described as respect-hate, marked by his unyielding demands and lack of warmth.

City’s current struggles suggest that the long-term effect of Guardiola’s intensity may finally be taking its toll. With a squad that has worked under him for years, signs of mental and physical fatigue are becoming increasingly evident.

Way forward

Guardiola’s future at City is now under scrutiny. As whispers grow about the need for change, the Catalan manager faces the challenge of reinvigorating a side that has dominated English football for half a decade.

Whether City can emerge from this slump or continue their slide will depend on Guardiola’s ability to adapt—a quality that has defined his career until now.

For a club that has redefined dominance, the coming weeks will determine whether this is merely a temporary stumble or the beginning of a profound shift in the Premier League’s balance of power.

