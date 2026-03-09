Quest Merchant Bank Meets CBN’s N50bn Capital Requirement

Quest Merchant Bank Limited has successfully met the N50 billion minimum capital requirement mandated for merchant banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to a press release, this achievement strengthens the bank’s capital base and reinforces its capacity to support Nigeria’s economic transformation.

The statement also said: “This milestone reflects investors’ continued confidence in the Bank’s long-term strategy, strong governance, and sustainable growth outlook.

It also marks an important step in the Bank’s post-divestment evolution under its new ownership, positioning Quest Merchant Bank with the balance-sheet strength needed to execute its next phase of growth.

“With a significantly enhanced capital base, Quest Merchant Bank is now better positioned to underwrite larger transactions and expand its advisory, capital markets, and structured financing capabilities across priority sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

“The CBN’s recapitalisation directive, which sets N50 billion as the minimum capital threshold for merchant banks, is designed to reinforce the resilience, stability, and lending capacity of Nigeria’s financial system.

By meeting this benchmark, Quest Merchant Bank reinforces its standing as a trusted financial partner in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, and corporate growth initiatives nationwide,” the statement added. Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Quest Merchant Bank, Afolabi Olorode, described the achievement as a defining moment in the Bank’s evolution.

He said: “This milestone marks a significant step forward for Quest Merchant Bank. Meeting the N50 billion capital requirement underscores investors’ confidence in our strategy and reflects the strength of our governance and franchise.