Quest For Unity, Equity, Justice In Nigeria (4)

In last week’s instalment of this treatise, we dwelt on the sub-themes of capital flight, health insecurity and my belief that the scale of insecurity is possibly exaggerated, suggesting that with the right leadership implementing appropriate visionary policies, we would be back on track. This week, we continue with the same theme, focusing on my personal recommendations for achieving the Nigeria of our dreams. Read on.

Recommendations (Continues)

1. Currency and Market Reforms

Reforms like the removal of fuel subsidies and floating the Naira are steps toward economic realism, that is, reducing corruption-prone spending and allowing market forces to determine exchange rates. These measures, while painful in the short term, will correct longstanding distortions that have kept Nigeria from becoming globally competitive.

2. Human Capital Development

Improving education, healthcare and vocational training is cannot be over emphasized. Nigeria’s economic challenges are not just about policies; they are also about people.

The call for skill acquisition centres in every Local Government Area and removal of hiring restrictions that unfairly exclude youth is a commitment to inclusive growth. These actions strive to give every Nigerian a stake in the future, echoing the nationalist ideals of empowerment and social justice.

3. Cultural and Moral Renewal

As most spiritual leaders will say, there must be individual ‘revival’ before national change can happen. Spiritual and moral transformation, including a return to the fear of God, is a response to Nigeria’s moral decay. Corruption, violence and selfish governance are seen not just as institutional failures, but as ethical ones.

4. Anti-Corruption and Governance Reform

Recovered stolen public funds should be reinvested into the economy. Corruption, which undermines every aspect of national development must be combatted through stronger institutions, legal accountability and plugging revenue leakages.

5. Youth and Civic Engagement

There’s an urgent need for youth empowerment; not just through employment but through moral reorientation and civic responsibility. Political thuggery and social vices must be shunned, replacing them with discipline and national pride. This speaks to a fundamental question: are the youth inheriting a nation worth serving? These recommendations aim to make that answer “yes.”

6. Economic Nationalism

I strongly encourage supporting local industries, from buying Nigerian-made products to boosting exports and reducing imports. If Nigerians adopt this mindset, they would not only be fulfilling individual dreams but also stimulating the economy. State and local governments should be empowered to drive development in agriculture, SMEs, tourism and local industries by granting them more fiscal autonomy and access to development financing.

7. Strengthen Regulatory Institutions

Institutions like the EFCC, ICPC, CBN and SEC must be depoliticized and equipped to enforce laws against corruption, financial crimes and market abuse. Regulatory failure has allowed looting and economic sabotage to go unchecked for decades.

8. Prioritize Energy Sector Reform

Stabilizing the electricity supply is critical for job creation and industrial growth. Some areas that can be considered include: i. Incentivizing off-grid solutions (solar, hydro). Privatizing and restructuring inefficient government-owned energy assets.

9. Institutionalize Budget Transparency and Citizen Oversight

Make budget processes fully open, including real-time tracking of allocations and spending. Citizens should have access to dashboards showing how public funds are used.

10. Reform Land Use and Property Rights

Revise the Land Use Act of 1978 to allow more secure property ownership, especially for farmers and entrepreneurs. Clear land rights would unlock credit, investment and private sector development in underserved regions.

11. Establish a National Employment Guarantee Scheme

Adapted from global models (e.g., India’s MGNREGA), such a scheme could provide temporary jobs in public works (roads, sanitation, afforestation) to reduce unemployment and boost consumption while infrastructure is improved. 12. Build an Inclusive Digital Economy Expand broadband internet access, especially in rural areas, and promote digital literacy to unlock opportunities in tech, online business, remote work and innovation. Nigeria’s youth need to be part of the global knowledge economy.

13. Institutionalize Diaspora Investment Channels

Encourage Nigerians abroad to invest directly into SMEs and infrastructure projects by creating transparent, secure diaspora bonds, investment clubs and tax incentives. Nigeria’s heroes dreamt of unity—this is a way to make it borderless

Conclusion

It is clear that our urgent task as a people is to achieve a credible leadership recruitment process, especially at the highest level. One might well wonder: what is wrong with the present one and how can we correct it? The answer is not new: it is the same answer that has been proffered over the years, but whose application has unfortunately, proved to be the Gordian Knot, a hard nut to crack.

We must evolve a new national ethos which prioritizes competence, merit and patriotism above primordial considerations such as ethnicity (place of origin), religion and social status.

We must be Pan-Nigerian in our outlook – and in the choices of our political leaders – and discard and eschew sentiments. We must be objective and call a spade a spade – no matter whose ox is gored. We must be ready to call out a thief, a deviant, or someone whose source of wealth is either unknown or suspect.

We must stop glorifying ill-gotten or suspect wealth by rewarding those who flaunt them with traditional titles or political offices. That was how it was in the olden days. We must return to those days – we must return to our traditional values and ethos where character, dignity and integrity were all that mattered. More specifically, we must re-prioritize education as it holds the key to economic empowerment and prosperity.

That was how the Asian Tigers achieved the famous leap from Third World status to First World economies. We must strengthen our institutions, particularly our electoral, economic, justice and law enforcement sectors.

Ours must become truly a nation of laws, instead of a nation of men – which it currently is. Justice must not just be an empty slogan, it must be done and seen to be observed in the choices, policies and programmes of Government at all levels. It must truly be blind, not just in the decisions of our courts, but beyond them – in the behaviours of ALL Government officials. They must, like Caesar’s wife, be seen to be above board.

They must not be suspected of living above their means and they must NEVER flaunt wealth – either legitimately acquired or not.

This is simply because THE OPTICS ARE ALL-IMPORTANT. This re-orientation should apply across the board to include our armed forces, which must be re-trained to emphasise their professionalism.

They must realize that theirs is a calling which is probably the highest of all: the readiness to put their lives on the line for their country and the rest of us. Equally important are other gate-keepers: the electoral institution (INEC), our law enforcement agents and the judiciary. Short of being angels or saints, they should either shape up or ship out. They simply cannot run with the hare and hunt with the hound; they cannot have it both ways. Like the rest of our public officers, they should seek their work first and foremost as a service: they are there to serve the country and the public – not themselves.

An honest public servant is seldom a rich public servant – unlike what currently obtains. Under the Constitution, a public servant is only permitted to engage in farming (or agriculture) and no other business. Unfortunately, this rule is currently more observed in the breach.

This must change. Any public servant who is not satisfied with this or her salary and emoluments should have the courage and decency to leave honourably – otherwise he or she should face the consequences, if caught dipping his or her hand in the public till or otherwise violating the Code of Conduct enshrined in the Constitution.

In this, we can learn a thing or two from China, which even though is a one-party dictatorship, has such zero tolerance for official corruption (it attracts the death penalty) that such behavior is the exception rather than the rule as is the case here. An extraordinary situation certainly deserves extra-ordinary solutions.

We should not shy away from taking difficult decisions. Hippocrates and Albert Einstein’s dicta are quite apposite here. With the 2027 elections fast approaching, the messaging must be loud and clear: electoral malpractices and violence – by anyone, no matter how highly placed – should not be tolerated. Whatever tools the umpire – INEC – needs must be provided – and more. Whatever else needs to be done must be done. Scapegoats should be made of deviant public-officials. The electoral process must be sanctified, as that is the only guarantee of credible outcomes or results.

Technology must be fully embraced to strengthen the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic process. Elections should be viewed as peaceful competitions of ideas, not battles for power. Both winners and losers must prioritize national unity, showing maturity, humility, and respect for democratic outcomes. Above all, the will of the people must prevail: voters’ choices must count and determine the outcome. The importance of credible polls cannot be over-emphasized.

When leaders emerge from such a process, they can easily be held to account. That is the best way of ensuring a government of the people, by the people and for the people (Abraham Lincoln, November 19, 1863); and thus, finally solving the problem of Nigeria, as graphically illustrated by late Prof. Chinua Achebe as aforesaid. Credible polls are the only key that will unlock and address all the challenges identified above.

They might not be a magic bullet but there is no viable alternative in terms of leadership recruitment. However, the urgent need for a new people’s driven constitution cannot be overemphasized. A Constitution that truly reflects the will, diversity and collective aspirations of all Nigerians.

A Constitution that serves as a binding covenant, a holy matrimony of unity, equity and justice. This is the only way to lead Nigeria out of its present quagmire (and nightmare) into a brave new world of safety, security and prosperity. (The end).

“It is the harmony of the diverse parts, their symmetry, their happy balance; in a word it is all that introduces order, all that gives unity, that permits us to see clearly and to comprehend at once both the ensemble and the details”. – Henri Poincare

