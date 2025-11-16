Quest For Unity, Equity, Justice In Nigeria (3)

Introduction

The second part of this treatise dealt with the scope of insecurity and its adverse dimensions: political, physical, economic, social, educational, etc. This week, we shall continue from where we left with an examination of the sub-themes of capital flight and health insecurity. Thereafter, I herein assert that the perception of insecurity in Nigeria is somewhat exaggerated and herein suggest that the right leadership amidst other key recommendations is all it takes to get things properly done. Read on.

Capital flight

‘In this regard, an economic implication of the prevailing insecurity in our educational system is the humongous amount of foreign exchange transferred out of the country yearly as students’ school fees through the Central Bank of Nigeria. This ‘capital flight’ has contributed to the sustained pressure which the Naira has been exposed to in the recent past which has seen its value crash to the unprecedented level of currently over N1,500 to the US Dollar. Talking of the exchange rate crisis, this is yet another manifestation of our ongoing economic insecurity which has defied all solution and instead has gone from bad to worse.

As a result, a least one foreign airline (Emirates) earlier suspended operations in Nigeria, citing inability to repatriate the proceeds of its ticket sales which are, of course, dollar-dominated. Indeed, no better evidence of this is needed than the Government’s re-designation of the Naira. Regardless of the benefits or merits of the policy, it does appear to have brought its own problems (unintended consequences) as it is apparently responsible for the said free-fall in the value of the Naira brought about by speculators. This, once again, demonstrates the interwovenness of the various aspects of insecurity.

Health insecurity

This has been a persistent challenge since the golden era (in the 70s) when Nigerian health systems were second to none – at least among developing countries. At that time, the University of Ibadan was a leading centre of tropical medicine and was patronized by patients from as far afield as the Middle-East. Today, the reverse is the case, as a combination of factors have so undermined our health services and institutions (including brain-drain) that Nigerian public hospitals have (in the words of many a military putschist in the past) become mere consulting clinics. Today, Nigerians have become much sought–after as health tourists in India, Egypt and Dubai, with the attendant drain on our scarce foreign reserves – thereby further underlining our economic security.

Nigeria is not necessarily the worst place on earth

It is imperative to confront and dismantle the pervasive stereotypes that have maligned our image on the international scene. True enough, we have our challenges. But contrary to persistent foreign narratives that seek to portray Nigerians in the most negative light, the UK Metropolitan Police statistics reveal that Nigerians are not among the top nationalities convicted for drug-related offences, sexual offences, violent crimes, or theft within the referenced period (https://www.met.police.uk/foiai/metropolitan-police/disclosure-2024/ july-2024/nationality-people-arrestedcrime-data-recorded-crimes-2022-2023/> Accessed on 5th May, 2025). In drug-related offences, Nigerians are absent from the top 15. In sexual offences, Nigeria does not feature among the leading nationalities. In violent crimes, Nigerians are again not listed. In theft-related offences, Nigeria remains unmentioned among the most represented nationalities. These credible findings affirm that the vast majority of Nigerians abroad are lawabiding, industrious and upright citizens who contribute immensely to their host societies in various fields—ranging from commerce and academia to technology, sports and the arts. As Dr. Tony Akah, mni, aptly puts it “Nigeria is not the worst place on earth. Stop the stereotypes – Nigerians abroad are not the problem. Let us stand proud, armed with facts, not falsehood.”

Challenge and the imperative of credible leadership

So much for the diagnosis. What about the prognosis? What are the prospects for addressing the bleak picture painted above? Is it all doom and gloom or is there room for hope? Is there light at the end of the tunnel? Is the situation irreversible? What can be done to reverse the trend? As usual, hope springs eternal and we should never say never. We have been written off before and each time, we always pull back from the brink. So, what does it take fix all these challenges – to right all these wrongs and get the ship of the Nigerian state back on an even keel? To start with, the ship analogy is an apt one, as this is the most important single item in any tool-kit deployed to tackle our multi-faceted challenges. It is in this regard, that the prescription of late Prof. Chinua Achebe, becomes ever so apt (leadership).

Transformational leadership

Leadership in Nigeria can be improved if the leadership of the country embraces transformational leadership values. Transformational leadership has core values of goals, visions, and the means to unite with followers to ensuring that such goals are achieved. He also takes the responsibility of ensuring that people are mobilized to participate in the process of change, and encourages a sense of collective action. Essentially, transformational leadership strives to make leaders out of the available followers. Such generated leaders are dispersed across sectors of economy to ensure that the mission and visions of progress created at different centres of power are executed based on the needs of citizens and that the later actively involved in goal implementation. With this, the transformational leader takes people beyond pre-occupation with basic needs and scraping by, as it is today in most parts of the country, and sets the pace for individual and national self-actualization.

As a matter of fact, transformational leaders work independently and courageously to make choices that are best for the country within the international system of economic, political and cultural interaction; lead the citizen to bring back quality and excellence to education, revitalize infrastructural facilities and modernize productive activity in agriculture and industry; insert skilled indigenous professionals and labour centre stage of building national development infrastructure. Transformational leadership is inward looking and conscious of the benefits that its society can derive from the international environment. It takes the responsibility of the national or local problem depending on the layer of leadership; deploys skill, knowledge imagination and energy to solution to most problems and assists followers to realize their hidden and untapped capabilities. The transformational leader is always physically present to monitor projects at sites.

He also receives report from the subordinates to ensure that policies and projects are implemented according to designs and specification. This style of leadership relegates corruption to the background, and brings sanity, transparency and accountability to the fore. This is the legacy of transformation left by transformational leaders in many countries of the World. Available evidence in the development literature on transformational leaders who have significantly reduced poverty in their respective countries during the past quarter century does not generate any consistent conclusion regarding the factors that contributed to the successes. The leaders of the success stories of the Asian Tigers in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan, all demonstrated strong commitment to development, with clarity of vision and of goal. Nigeria can, through grooming its present and future leadership on the model of transformational leadership tenets, attain the height attained by these nations.

Recommendations

1. Transformational Leadership for Sustainable Development Nigeria should institutionalize transformational leadership to drive inclusive national progress. This leadership style focuses on empowering citizens to become change agents, aligning sector goals with public needs and promoting self-reliance and innovation. Transformational leaders lead by example, monitor projects directly, and ensure transparency and accountability. They prioritize excellence in education, infrastructure, agriculture, and industry, while elevating skilled local professionals. To implement this, leadership development programs should be introduced, with a focus on ethics, service and citizen engagement. This will reduce corruption, boost efficiency and lay the foundation for long-term national renewal.

2. Technology is key Nigeria must embrace technology, especially in its electoral processes to enhance transparency and credibility. Political actors should uphold the spirit of democracy by recognizing elections as a peaceful contest of ideas not a do-or-die affair. Winners should be magnanimous in victory and losers gracious in defeat, prioritizing national unity over personal ambition.

3. Structural and Sectoral Reforms There is the need for deregulation, trade facilitation and investment in infrastructure in Nigeria. The heroes who fought for a free and self-reliant Nigeria did not envision a country perpetually reliant on foreign imports and decaying infrastructure. Investing in agriculture, manufacturing, tech and SMEs honours their legacy by building a more resilient and diverse economy. (To be concluded).

Thought for the week

“The search for justice and security, the struggle for equality of opportunity, the quest for tolerance and harmony, the pursuit of human dignity – these are moral imperatives which we must work towards and think about on a daily basis”. – Aga Khan IV

Last line

God bless my numerous global readers for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by humble me, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR, FCIArb., LL.M, Ph.D, LL.D, D.Litt, D.Sc, DHL, DA. Kindly come with me to next week’s exciting dissertation.