Quest For Unity, Equity, Justice In Nigeria (2)

The inaugural installment of this intervention considered some questions posed by the absence of unity, equity and justice in Nigeria, and examined the historical background of the challenge of the problem with Nigeria such as insecurity. This installment continues the same theme with a look at the scope of insecurity and the spectre (and disadvantages of a one-party State; the phenomenon of insurgencies; economic, physical, education and social insecurity, etc. Enjoy.

Scope of insecurity

The challenge of insecurity in Nigeria is multi-dimensional. It has numerous forms, shades and characteristics. Some of its obvious manifestations, generally speaking, include political insecurity, health insecurity, economic/financial insecurity, food insecurity, education insecurity and social insecurity. Suffice it to say that insecurity is the reverse of security. In other words, insecurity – of any kind – is the absence of security.

Accordingly, the question, as previously posed, is: to what extent do these ills afflict or plague us as a nation and/or as a people? Are they existential? Have they always been part of our lived experience (our history) or have they worsened/ deteriorated over time? Have they assumed or morphed into worse (and, indeed, intractable) versions? The best way to tackle the riddle, in my view, is to break it down into its compound parts or facets – starting with political insecurity.

Political insecurity

Control of political power – especially at the centre – has always been keenly contested in Nigeria. This historical fact has, unfortunately, degenerated to the level of violence resulting in loss of lives and property.

A one-party State?

This ‘verbal’ or ‘spoken’ form of political violence can, if unchecked, quickly degenerate into the more invidious and physical kind, which is more commonly understood as political violence. Accordingly, it is safe to say that this sort of violence is the one that portends the greatest danger for the country going forward – in the near-to-medium, if not long term.

This has been worsened by the spate of political defections across party lines but mostly in the direction of the APC ruling party, lending credence to serious fears of Nigeria becoming a one-party state. It is therefore important to warn Nigeria against a one-party state as it self-implodes.

Disadvantages of a one-party state

It encourages bad rule and poor governance; It leads to the victimization of opposition groups and critical dissenting views; It perpetuates bad leadership in office; It can lead to the unpopularity of a regime, but which persists because it is not removeable; It can lead to dictatorship as dissenting views are suppressed; It is undemocratic as it has limited representation where minority views may not be represented or allowed participation; Lack of accountability and transparency in governance.

Media censorship and propaganda; Leads to human rights abuses and suppression of individual freedoms; Limited economic competition

Insurgencies

Political insecurity is not the only one. Allied to it is a deadly cocktail of a nascent insurgence by the Boko Haram (lately ISWAP); the campaign for self-determination by IPOB (the Independent People of Biafra); that of Oodua Peoples’ Congress; random seemingly politically-motivated gun violence, resulting in attempted or actual murders; and incessant kidnappings for ransom.

It must be said, however, that the phenomenon of kidnapping appears to be motivated more by economic factors than anything else, and that is conveniently our next focus.

The attempt to tackle such incidents have prompted seemingly disproportionate and discriminatory deployment of security agencies across the country particularly in the South-East, as is evident from the suffocating check-points in the following location:

Security checkpoints along Onitsha-Enugu expressway- example of siege

A journey of a mere 86 kilometres from Onitsha to Enugu takes hours due to the incredibly suffocating numerous checkpoints along the highway as written by a concerned road user. He gave details as follows:

1. Army Gate Onitsha 2. Nkwelle Junction 3. Awkuzu Junction Army 4. Awkuzu Junction FRSC 5. Dunukofia LG headquarters Police 6. Enugwu-Ukwu Junction Police 7. Amawbia Junction Police 8. Unizik Junction Army 9. Mopol base Awka Junction Police. 10. Prince and Princess hostel front army. 11. Amansea boundary Police 12. Ugwuoba boundary Police 13. Ugwuoba bridge police team 14. Ugwuoba Junction Army 15. Ugwuoba Junction NDLEA 16. Ugwuoba Junction FRSC 17. Ugwuoba Central Army 18. Oji River Junction Army 1 19. Oji River Junction Army 2 20. Ezeagu express Army 21. Near Nkwo Ezeagu Police 22. Near tiles factory Police 23. Umumba Ndiuno express Police 1 24. Umumba Ndiuno express Police 2. 25. 9th Mile Checkpoint 26. Nude express (approach to ninth mile) Police 27. Ngwo express Army 28. Ngwo express anti-terror squad 29. Onyeama Hill (near refuse dump) Army 30 Onyeama Hill (near coal mine) Army 31. Abakpa Interchange Police .32. Abakpa Junction FRSC.

Economic insecurity

The worsening poverty in the country is so alarming that, not only are we reportedly officially in a recession, Nigeria with nearly 40 million people on the verge of extreme hunger has now been classified as the poverty capital of the world, replacing India and some other very poor countries with that dubious distinction.

This malaise feeds the political insecurity addressed above, as the lack of opportunity for economic empowerment breeds a ready army of restless youths who are easily recruited by the political elite and used as little more than cannon fodders in fighting their political turf ‘wars’ or settling political scores.

It is, however, worse than that, as it informs the phenomenon of vote-buying, where prospective voters sell their franchise for a better future for as little as N10, 000 (US$12.00).

The consequences are thus not hard to imagine: people assume political office (acquire political power) on the basis of a flawed illegitimate process (by compromising the electorate) as opposed to a fair contest based on programmes or ideology.

Unfortunately, given that the practice is not new, it is simply a repetition of a seemingly endless cycle which does not look like breaking anytime soon – certainly not in the run-up to the next elections in 2027, in respect of which campaigns have clearly commenced in earnest.

What with the on-going horse-trading and jockeying for power (manifested in the gale of defections which I earlier alluded to). I have already discussed this malaise under my OZEKPEDIA neologism – Electionocracy, Selectocracy, Judocracy, Executocracy and Legislatocracy (https://www.premiumtimesng.com/opinion/603439-how-buharocracy-put-nigeria-in-throes-by-mike-ozekhome.html> Accessed on 5th May, 2025). Perhaps, the Joseph Stalin – Live Chicken anecdote best illustrates this (https://bigthink.com > Accessed on 5th May, 2025).

Physical insecurity

Arguably one of the most glaring example of physical insecurity could be found in kidnapping, armed banditry, pipeline vandalisation and crude oil theft. This is also a manifestation of economic insecurity.

The losses sustained by oil bunkering and theft have eroded whatever gains we could have achieved with oil prices at an all-time high in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine War. Suffice it to say that it is simply unacceptable that the Government is unable to secure its physical assets in a sector which is its most important foreign exchange earner (its cashcow) and the source of the bulk of the means of settling its bloated staff pay-roll; where recurrent expenditure far outstrips capital expenditure.

Non-state actors However, as usual with all these facets of insecurity, its physical manifestation overlaps and correlates with the activities of Non-State Actors who have laid siege to large swathes of the country and who – reportedly, particularly in parts of the North-West, North-East and North-Central extort taxes and issue identity cards (in effect, constituting themselves into a parallel government of sorts).

They have carved out fiefdoms – physical locations – over which they hold sway and into which the agents of the Nigerian State venture at their own peril. This is our present reality.

Educational/social insecurity

The frequent industrial actions embarked upon by academic staff of our public universities have become a metaphor for everything that is wrong in that sector. It is so endemic and problematic that it is merely stating the obvious to characterize it as a crisis of insecurity.

This has prompted many to urge the Government to declare a State of Emergency in the sector. I did that as far back as September 12, 2013, upon my release by my kidnappers from a most horrific 21- day kidnap in their dungeon. It is related that government only usually paid half of salaries and allowances that became due while lecturers were on strike.

The Federal Government explained this by insisting that it cannot pay for work not done. In the midst of such recriminations, it is easy to lose sight of the big picture: that it is the future of millions of Nigerian students – our very future – that is at stake here. Given that the vast majority of our undergraduate student population attend public Universities (private Universities are beyond their reach), the scale of the problem becomes all too obvious.

Needless to say¸ their prolonged stay out of school as a result of the lecturers’ strikes always exposed many of them to social vices and tasked the patience of their parents and guardians. In other words, just as with the other types of insecurity discussed above, this, too, has economic and other security implications, as it impinges on the well-being of not only lecturers, but the social fabric of the nation at large in the broadest possible sense, because, as the saying goes, an idle hand is the Devil’s workshop.

Beyond tertiary education, the rest of our educational system is decrepit and in shambles, with rising levels of out-of-school children (especially in the far North), decaying infrastructure, ill-motivated, poorlytrained teachers and rampant incidents of exam malpractices, cultism and sexual harassment – especially by teachers, targeted at students – amongst others. Our funding of education as a proportion of our GDP (or even annual budget) is abysmal and way below the level prescribed international and regional development institutions.

This is very depressing and worrisome as it obviously portends grave danger for our future in every possible way, particularly with the rising incidence of brain-drain: the incidence of our brightest and best leaving the country in droves in search of the proverbial greener pasture. (To be continued).

