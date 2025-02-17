Query your Chairman For Anti-Party, Osadolor Tells PDP BoT

Share

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Timothy Odadolor, wants the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the parry to query its Chairman Senator Adolphus Wabara, for anti-party activities.

Wabara who was suspended by the Abia State chapter of the party last week for endorsing the state governor Dr Alex Otti, a member of the Labour Party for a second term in office, last Sunday praised Otti’s administration, adding, “Even a blind man can see what is happening in Abia!”

His suspension was however nullified by the PDP national leadership, which stated that the state chapter lacks the power to suspend a National Executive Committee (NEC) member.

Wabara reportedly made a joke of his suspension, boasting, “Before becoming a PDP card-carrying member, before becoming an NRC card-carrying member in this state, I, Adolphus Nduneweh Wabara, was first and foremost a citizen of Abia.”

But Osadolor who reacted to the statement of the BoT Chairman, said Wabara should be invited by board members to explain why he has taken it upon himself to bring that exalted position to public ridicule by his utterances.

According to him, “It is either old age is catching up with Wabara or personal gain is guarding his utterances.

“The man who holds the distinguished honour of being the Chairman of the conscience of the party, which is BoT. There are some words he is bound to say and there are words he is not supposed to say publicly.”

He noted that Wabara wants to be a PDP member in the morning, Labour in the afternoon and APGA at night, adding Nigerians have already known him for who he is.

Osadolor reminded Wabara that he should be seen at any point in time to be the chief representative of the PDP at any fora.

“He should be the one who should market the PDP. Rather, he has made it a stock in trade to praise Alex Otti to high heavens because of what he stands to gain from Governor Otti, forgetting that his party has candidates and his party has a major stake in Abia.

“Alex Otti came with the hurricane of the last elections. The state was ruled by PDP. So, I wonder where this one love he has for Governor Otti is coming from, which is for personal gains. I think the man has lost the locus to be made the Chairman of the BoT.

“And when he said that they feel they can expel him, he should not wait to be expelled or further embarrassed or asked to leave, he should honourably leave now that it is clear that he has found pension and gratuity in the works of Alex Otti.

“But for the Chairman of the conscience of the party, to be playing this role is most unfortunate. This is an irresponsible act and it is a clear message to the leaders of the party, the PDP that he doesn’t take his job seriously.

“Wabara is the one that should not be taken seriously. Old age has different ways of affecting people.

“PDP on its own is competent to winning elections for Nigerians and for the platform, but for the likes of Wabara, who wants to be PDP in the morning, Labour in the afternoon and APGA at night, well, it’s good that Nigerians have already known him for who he’s.

“It is unfortunate, it’s self-serving at best, it’s despicable, even the BoT members should by now query Wabara and even invite him to come and explain why he has taken it upon himself to bring that exalted position to public ridicule by his utterances,” he stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: