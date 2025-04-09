Queens Palm Initiative: Ozma Reaffirms Commitment To Empowering Nigerian Girls

Share

Celebrated TV presenter and event host, Sabrina Ozma, has reaffirmed her commitment to empowering Nigerian girls through the Queens Palm Initiative, a nonprofit organisation which she founded in 2023.

She noted that she has “always had this pull to give back,” adding that growing up in Kaduna, she saw so many girls “with fire in their spirits, but they were stuck in places that didn’t match their potential.”

Ozma stated this in an interview with this reporter on Wednesday at Aje Comprehensive Senior High School, Yaba, Lagos, during an empowering programme organised by Queens Palm Initiative.

According to her, she noticed that Nigerian schools were churning out students versed in textbooks but starved of the practical skills that turn dreams into reality.

“Students should be equipped with communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and leadership skills, which aren’t on the curriculum.

“Queens Palm teaches skills like time management, public speaking, and emotional intelligence. These are the soft skills that make a hard difference,” she said.

She added that Queens Palm Initiative has been helping young girls to develop power skills – a blend of leadership, confidence, etiquette, and self-reliance.

“It came from a place of prayer. I was asking God what to do next because I kept finding young people in places they weren’t meant to be.”

Ozma also explained that their focus is on the girl child “because they’re the future. And because too many are still told they can’t. In Nigeria, where UNICEF reports over 10 million children, disproportionately, girls are out of school, and where cultural norms often clip ambition.

“I wants girls to pursue their visions, to become leaders who change things,” she said, noting that it‘s what drove her to take her classes to classrooms, where she speaks to young girls about confidence and resilience.

Ozma also said that the Queens Palm Initiative aligns with global goals, too, specifically SDG 4, quality education for all.

She clarified that her motive is straightforward yet profound: to empower girls with the skills, education, and resources to unlock their full potential to make them confident, independent, and successful.

She dreams big that in the next five years, there will be a Queens Palm Initiative presence in every Nigerian state, reaching thousands, empowering individuals, fostering growth, and enhancing careers.

“It’s about communication and leadership, confidence and strategic thinking, exceptional leadership and a life of purpose. The aim is to ‘revive, reset, and renew’. That’s our motto. It’s about constant growth.”

With eight years as a TV presenter and event host, Ozma’s presence is magnetic, her poise unmistakable. But it’s her heart, not her charisma, that’s making headlines now. Born and raised in Kaduna State, she grew up with a knack for leadership and a restless urge to make a difference.

Armed with a degree in Political Science, a diploma in Law, and a career that’s spanned Nigeria and international stages, she chose a steeper climb. In 2023, she founded the Queens Palm Support Initiative, a nonprofit organisation focused on empowering young girls and women with the soft skills they need to break barriers and chase their dreams.

Ozma’s life mirrors the transformation she’s chasing for others. She started with a diploma in Law, picturing herself arguing cases in court.

“I thought that was my path. But I’m a talker, I couldn’t stay quiet,” she stated.

According to her, that realisation led her to study Political Science in the university, then into media, where she has spent nearly a decade captivating audiences on TV and at events.

Along the way, she sought out finishing schools, earning a certificate in poise and etiquette that polished her natural flair. She had to build herself. Now, she wants every girl to have that chance.

She called for support from the government, corporate organisations and business leaders.

