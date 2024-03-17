Queen’s Husband Reveals His Wife’s Daughter Calls Him Daddy

The husband of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Queen Atang, King David has disclosed how well he has bonded with his wife’s daughter, Kaila.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Queen Atang and her newly wedded husband, David made headlines this weekend after they beautifully tied the knot in a grand ceremony.

However, after their civil wedding on Saturday, the couple hosted a few friends at their wedding dinner.

During the dinner, King David stood to share a few words of appreciation to loved ones who were present for the ceremony and also shared how much he loves his wife and her daughter, Kaila.

David disclosed that growing up as a child, he lived with only boys and didn’t have the opportunity to have girls around him; hence it has helped him to bond very well with his wife’s daughter, Kaila.

Speaking further, he bragged about the fact that Kaila called him “daddy” first when she was born, which has also stirred waves of reactions on social media.

