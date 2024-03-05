Queen’s Heartwarming Encounter With Father-In-Law Breaks Internet

Popular Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Queen Mercy Atang has stirred reaction on social media as a viral video showed the beautiful moment of her and her father-in-law.

With videos making rounds on the internet, the reality TV star was seen warmly hugging her father-in-law while holding onto him passionately.

This is coming days after she met with her mother-in-law, and they also exchanged a lip kiss following the announcement of her engagement to her long-time lover.

The video was shared by an Instagram blogger, which was captioned “Queen with her father-in-law said Yoruba families are so accommodating. I love how she is cherished and adored.”

The beautiful video, showcasing the loving moment between Queen and her father-in-law, caught the attention of many social media users who have flooded the comment section to share their opinions.

See some reactions below:

@Big_sam8hty: “She’s winning.”

@Kingabasalito: “I thought he wanted to kiss her too.”

@Pweshiouz13: “Someone should check up on Lord Lamba.”

@Muftiat_: “Nothing beats having a good relationship with your partner’s family. So happy for her.”

@thisIjay: “There’s nothing sweeter than marrying into a loving family.”

@AlhChisom: “Celebrities and their marriages or should I call it contract? I wonder how many years this contract is for. We are here, we are watching. Wishing them well tho.”

Watch Video Below: