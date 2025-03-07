Queeneth Hilbert Accuses Destiny Etiko Of Snatching People’s Men

Share

Nollywood actress Queeneth Hilbert has sparked waves of reaction on social media as she accused her colleague, Destiny Etiko, of snatching other people’s men.

Sharing her personal experience, Queeneth claimed that if a close associate to Destiny Etiko has a financially capable partner, she attempts to lure them.

With videos making rounds on the internet, it could be seen as Queeneth accusing Destiny Etiko of having an intimate relationship with her ex-boyfriend in exchange for ₦200,000.

She also accused Destiny Etiko of unfollowing and blocking her on Instagram while vowing to deal with her, questioning the reason behind her departure from Asaba, Delta State.

She said, “Why did you run away from Asaba?. Because you know that a lot of people are waiting for you, they would mass beat you, when you see something you won’t be able to snatch it again”.

