Queen Ugobeze: It’s Challenging Being Female Custodian Of Culture, Heritage

Ambassador (Dr.) Uba Iwunwa (Queen Ugobeze), the Founder and Chairperson of Ikenga Abiama Dynasty Foundation, carries centuries of royal Igbo heritage not just in her blood, but as a living testament. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Iwunwa reveals why she wears her ancestral lineage as a “badge of honour”. She shares how the legacy of her formidable grandmother, Lolo Omari Yaya Obioha- “The Lioness of Nkwerre”, and the sacred traditions of the Ozo title – once the highest honour in pre-colonial Igboland – were fiercely preserved by her father, Elder Sir Josiah Achunulo Chinyere (Omeonu-Uwa II) who ultimately passed the torch to her

You often describe yourself as a woman that is proudly living the legacy of her ancestry. Can you give us some insights into this your personal narrative?

Well, those who know me well will always tell you that I take so much pride in my identity. First, I carry myself as a proud daughter and royal queen from ancient Monarchy of Yaya in Igbo land. I wear my royal ancestral identity as badge of honour. And the reason is simple: I am not just a granddaughter of that revered ancestry; I’m the living incarnation of Lolo Omari Yaya Obioha Chinyere – the Lioness of Nkwerre.

As a matter of fact, my story begins amidst the echoes of conflict, as I was born in Ogbor-Hill, Aba, the commercial city of Abia State as the Bloody Civil War between Nigeria and the defunct Biafran drew to a close. Yet, my true roots delve deep into the sacred earth of Nkwerre in Imo State, to the ancient Oke-Ozo Iwunwa Obioha lineage – a lineage of royalty, honour, and quiet power carried in my blood.

My father, Elder Sir Josiah Achunulo Chinyere, known throughout his life as Omeonu-Uwa II, was the embodiment of this proud heritage. He was “Achinulo Nwa Omari,” the cherished last son of the formidable Yaya. His pride wasn’t merely filial; it was the pride of a born Ezenwanyi, a royal daughter of the revered Oke Ozo Iwunwa Obioha of Okwaraosa Kindred.

What is the significance of this Ozo title you mentioned in those ancient Igbo society?

Well, long before colonialists introduced modern institution of governance and administration, the Ozo titled men were the ruling council as well as the highest and most prestigious honour in Igboland. This Ozoship was the sacred royalty my grandmother – Yaya, carried like a torch into her marriage with Nze Chinyere. Though the Ozo title itself was later abolished in Nkwerre many generations ago, its spirit remained a silent, powerful current within our family. It still lives in us, the descendants of the worthy title holders of that era.

Tell us more about the Lolo Omari’s legacy and how she carried Yaya’s torch beyond her grave?

Well, Lolo Omari was a rare specie, from the available historical facts and events. Even as she left her family to become a wife of Nze Chinyere, she proudly bore her father’s name – “Omari Obioha” – a testament to the unbroken royal bloodline she represented. My father also tapped into this. Deeply connected to his maternal roots, my father’s pride in his Ozo lineage was unwavering. He safeguarded a profound secret: his burial `Ajii` cloth, hidden beneath his bed. This wasn’t just fabric; it was the symbol of his royal birthright. Thanks to his loyal friend, Nze Emeto; his nephew, Chief Mark Anyiam, and Chief Onuoha Ihim, his final wish was honoured. He was laid to rest in the sacred `Ajii`. The significance resonated beyond our family. The late Eshi (King) of Nkwerre, Eze Ugochukwu, personally paid tribute. He placed `Ajii` cloth around my father’s waist, cushioned his head with it within the casket, and marked his burial site (“Ima nbazu”) – a rare honour for the grandson of an ancient Ozo titleholder. This rite, orchestrated by Nze Emeto and the eldest of our Okwaraosa lineage, ensured Yaya’s legacy was respected, even as traditions faded.

How did these incidences impact on your life as a child?

My childhood was steeped in this heritage. My father ensured I knew my lineage – Obioha, Uju, Okparaocha, Achonu. Visits to our ancestral home meant gifts and the profound respect of elders, now ancestors, who saw Yaya reborn in me. He taught me to understand and revere the sacred royalty flowing through my veins, a lineage respected across Igboland.

This legacy continued through my uncle, Chief Engr. Mark Onwuka Anyiam (son of Yaya’s youngest daughter, Nwa-Amuka). He bore a sacred trust: the Akpa Ajii Onye Ozo` – a royal bag given to Yaya by her father as a bridal gift, a secret kept by my father and his nephew. It was a tangible link to our regal past. Today, as the last known incarnation of Yaya, I feel the weight of this history. I engrave my footprints in the sands of time, raising my hand in eternal gratitude to my forebears.

From infancy, I bore the signs: A brown thread from the sacred `Akpa Ajii` was tied around my ankle by Late Dem Nzewuba, marking me as a true-born Ezenwanyi. Antique red ankle beads, passed down directly from Yaya through my father, were my constant adornment in Nigeria – a visible badge of my ancient lineage.

To what extent has your father’s guidance and passing of this lineal torch contributed to the woman you become today?

My upbringing played significant role to the evolution of Queen Ugobeze you see today. My father poured culture and tradition into me, binding me to Yaya’s spirit. But deeper still was an extraordinary bond: a promise made by Yaya to my father on her deathbed – that they would be mother and son for seven lifetimes. This vow shaped my path, filling me with an inner peace and radiant love that shines wherever I go. My very smile, revealing my side gap teeth, was his greatest joy – a direct echo of Yaya, known affectionately as “Omari Ezeagu” (Omari the Lion’s Teeth) for her distinctive dentition. Her spirit lived in my grin.

My father left me with this Igbo proverb: _”Nwa agu anaghi ata aghigha. (A Lion’s child does not eat grass).” I walk firmly in the vibrational footprints of my ancestors, carrying the honour, pride, and dignity of my bloodline as a daughter of Igboland. The echo of my grandmother, Yaya resonates in my voice and my being, driving me to uphold her legacy of shamanic healing and service to humanity.

Have you had any encounter on the global stage where your royal background robbed off on your persona?

Yes of course! Many times and in different ways but I will just cite few cases and how it had led to my coronation as Queen Ugobeze. It might interest you to know that all my life- from childhood, I wear leopard print clothings not knowing the reason until I had an encounter with HRM King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, the late King of the Zulu Nation, who picked up the vibrational energy of Oke Ozo Iwunwa Obioha on a Skype conference call with Late Dr Kofi Atta Annan and Dr Djuyoto Suntani, during my appointment as the Head of the World Peace Committee in Canada. A discussion into my lineage led to my journey into the promotion of cultural diversity in honour of my ancestors, who showed up during my upliftment as one of the global faces for World Peace. King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu instructed me to answer the ancestral of Ezenwanyi to hold up the torch for peace. Leopard print is a symbol of royalty in Zulu tradition. An encounter with the King of the Zulu nation in 2016 manifested my ancient ancestral royal crown.

Along my life’s journey, I held royal honour bestowed on me from reputable royal thrones. Notable honours I have received so far include: Olaeze Ndigbo Ghana of the throne of Obieziokwu, HRM Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, Ezeigbo Ghana. Ancestral Queen Ugobeze of HRH Eze Ikemba Onye Ishiala Ulakwo Agwuruisi Ancient Kingdom, Etche Ethnicity, Rivers State.

Grand Matriarch of Ancient AmaMpembe Continental Royal Kingdom, Free State, South Africa. HIRM Queen Ugobeze of Nii Ashangbor Obakweman II, HIRM King Aba Obazi IV Enebiene Royal Dynasty in Ghana and Nigeria. Sovereign Grand Matriarch of the 21st Century Pan-African Commonwealth Royalties with Diaspora Monarchy in Thirty-Six Countries and Fifty-two extended African Royalties Worldwide. Empress for Africa, Kingdom of David, Headquarters in Jerusalem, Israel.

Of course, I was officially coronated “Queen Ugobeze” of Igboland on August 17th, 2022 at Ofu Obi Cultural Centre, Enugu State. Nigeria.

You can see that, I am royalty by blood, by marriage, by ordination, and by commission.

The echoes of my ancestors were the reason behind my mission. Although the Ozo of the ancient Kingdom of Nkwerre was abolished before my time. I am a born Ezenwanyi, who has dedicated my life to upholding the sacredness of my ancestral legacy.

Tell us about the Humanitarian services you render?

When my father died, everything was taken from us, including the family house where I was raised and where my father was buried. According to tradition, a woman does not hold up the family legacy. Though the material things were taken, my ancestors were guarding my steps to fulfill my destiny.

And I have been a living testimony that a true born Ezenwanyi has an appointed time set by the universe for manifestation and a divine pursuit set on her life’s journey. Destiny has no competition.

When that clarion call came, nothing could stop the mighty waves of God’s ordinance. Every attack and opposition was the fire that built me and propelled my global humanitarian mission.

My NGO, Ikenga Abiama Dynasty Foundation of Igboland renders assistance to the widows, indigent women and children, youths.

I was raised with pride and my childhood days has given me a reason to give a voice to women empowerment globally. The epic memories of my childhood days is the beacon of my mission because I want every African child to be comfortable being an African. Growing up as an only child and facing the challenges of the void of being all alone in this world fuels my passion for women empowerment and girl child initiatives globally.

Life comes with duality between darkness and light. You can not hold up a torch and expect moths not to follow the light. What you preach and your soul purpose attracts oppositions and negative attention. How well you maneuver through your life’s journey is the test. It has not been easy, but the mercy of God is sufficient.

Have you faced any criticism being a woman custodian of the royal tradition you uphold?

Well, in life, you cannot gain 100 per cent acceptance by everyone. No matter how hard you try to please everyone, there must be people who see you as an obstacle to their ambition. My position as a woman custodian of royal tradition enjoys widespread support and admiration. But like everything in life, there may be people, who may not be comfortable with that.

You stopped acting to focus on humanitarian activities. Was acting too demanding to combine with other things?

I am still in the acting industry. My creativity in the entertainment industry is a showcase of cultural diversity that has equipped my voice and unveiled my global humanitarian mission for World Peace.

Does acting career affect your role as a custodian of tradition in anyway?

Not at all! Instead, it provides me with a vehicle of cultural expression and promotion of my identity to the world.

Kindly take us through the evolution of the man who lived his life as Omeonu-Uwa II, your father and his lineage….

My father, Elder Sir Josiah Achunulo Chinyere, was the first son of Nze Aghumnu Chinyere (Omeonu-Uwa I). And he proudly carried his father’s title. He was blessed with many siblings. From his mother, Yaya, he had, Late Madam Ihekwere-Eze Ikpo, Late Mazi Osu-Ekwu Chinyere and Late Madam Nwa-Amuka Anyiam. And from his father, he had Late Lolo Martha Akwaja Akanno, Late Da Jane Chinyere, Late Mazi Jonathan Chinyere, and Da Nnenna – nee Chinyere.

What do you consider as his greatest legacy?

He left an enduring light in the sands of time. He was a pillar of sort during his lifetime and was instrumental in founding the Qua Ibo Church in Nkwerre and Amaifeke Orlu, a covenant guiding me still. A local businessman and relator, he was a legendary peacekeeper with the Ekpe cultural group and a force for community development. His honourable legacy endures.

What is your parting message about the life and time of your father?

Well, the parting message is that I’m forever grateful for everything my father did for me and my family. The ancestral royal mantle he passed unto me is worth more than any riches and glory; and it’s what I proudly carry around the world and when my earthly mission is over, it will surely go to another worthy bearer of this sacred totem. For now, I spend every second of my life relishing this glory and bearing it with as much pride I could muster.

Through my father’s story, I lay down this legacy for generations unborn. The Monarchy of Yaya is a resonance of love and greatness across lifetimes – a sacred kingdom built on peace and service. May my ancestors guide my steps. To you reading this: May the spirit of my grandmother Yaya, carried in these words, inspire you. My blessings flow to every mother. My prayers embrace women yearning for children, and I affirm to those with daughters: “Nwanyi bu Nwa” (A Woman is a Child of Great Worth). I reach out to every woman. My father gifted me the unshakeable pride of a Queen born to rule, a daughter proven worthy of any height, on a mission to spread Yaya’s legacy of peace, love, and service to the glory of God.