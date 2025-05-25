Queen Ugobeze Bags 2025 World Greatness Awards

Share

Founder and Chairperson of Ikenga Abiama Dynasty Foundation, Her Imperial Royal Majesty, Amb. (Dr) Uba Iwunwa, Empress Ugobeze has been nominated as one of the recipients of the 2025 edition of World Greatness Awards Zanzibar as well as World Book of Royals.

Queen Ugobeze, a Nigerian-born Canadian artist and international bestseller author, is being honored alongside HRE, Yosef Yomtov, the Senior Overseer and founder of the World Peace Tracts, HRE, Most Rev. Dr. Madhu Krishan, the founder of the Academy of the Universal Global Peace AUGP USA and the American University UNUGP USA, HIRM Prof. Barthsy Ojoi Enebiene GJP – King Aba Obazi IV, the Executive President of the National Association of District and Customary Courts Judges of Nigeria, and HRE Gen. Prof. Chris Nwanne, the CEO, Divine Institute of Chaplaincy Corps INTL (DICCI-CORPS).

According to an official statement, the World Greatness Awards and World Book of Royals, being organized by the Greatness University and slated to hold from 24th to 27th October 2025 in the East African Island of Zanzibar was dedicated to discovering, developing, delivering, and celebrating greatness and great contributors across the globe.

“We are fortunate to be the world’s first and only organisation that honours unsung heroes, role models, living saints, creators, inventors, educators, celebrities, artists, royals, founders, thought leaders, founders, and diplomats. In the past the world’s greatest civility humanitarians who have received our World Greatness Awards include: King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV (The World’s Youngest King); Professor Simeon Kayiwa, Founder of Kayiwa International University, Uganda; and Sultan Siddig Adam Abdalla Elhaj, the Sultan of Sudan.

The institution further explained that the commemorative edition of World Book of Royals, is the first and only book in the world that documents royalty.

“This edition will document your story and other World Greatness Royals who are civility humanitarians. You are the kings and queens, princes and princesses, duke and duchesses, chiefs and chiefesses who help people, value the people you help, and empower them to greatness”.

In her official reaction, Dr, Uba who’s been an actress for many years thanked the institution for choosing her to receive the prestigious award.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to be nominated for the awards in recognition of my contributions to humanitarian causes worldwide. This affirms the impactful work I have dedicated my life to and which gives me the greatest joy and strength.

“Receiving this honor not only celebrates my personal journey as an African royal priestess and crown queen trying to use her God given talents and resources to make the world a better place but also highlights the collective efforts of many individuals and organizations striving to make a difference. I am inspired to continue my humanitarian work, guided by the principles of compassion and service.

“Thank you once again for this esteemed recognition; I am proud to be part of a global community that champions greatness through service and dedication.

