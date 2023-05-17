New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
Queen Tobi Philips Under Pressure After Ooni Takes Sixth Wife

The third wife of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Queen Tobi Philips has urged her fans to fasten their seat belts for unlimited entertainment.

Queen Tobi Philips who took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself appreciating her fans and followers for checking up on her while she was absent from the photo-sharing app drop the hint.

Queen Tobi who claimed the pressure is high, urged her followers to fasten their seat belts back-to-back for entertainment.

She wrote, “Pressure Ti Wa Y’all better fasten your seat belt cos back to back lewwksss.”

However, the Queen’s post reveals that Ooni of Ife took a new wife days after his wives caused a stir online.

It was announced that the Ife monarch took a lady identified as Queen Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda as his sixth wife.

The invitation has been issued to family and friends of the Ooni royals for the Thanksgiving service scheduled to hold on Saturday, 20th of May, 2023.

According to tradition, the event will be preceded by the entrance of the Queen into the ancient Ife Oodua Palace of Ile-Ife this Thursday.

