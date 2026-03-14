Queen Tayo Sobola Flags Off New Talk Show, “Hearttalkwithsta”

Actress, entrepreneur, and Queen Mother of Uke Kingdom in Nasarawa State, Tayo Sobola, is set to launch a new talk show titled; “HearttalkwithSTA.”

The show is designed to unite and connect people around the world by addressing issues that deeply affect individuals’ lives and emotions. According to a statement released by the media office of the seasoned Nollywood actress, the inspiration for the show came from the numerous messages she receives from fans through her various social media platforms.

Many of her followers, the statement noted, often reach out to share personal and intimate stories relating to their lives, family matters, marriages, and other societal issues, while seeking her advice and guidance.

This, the statement explained, motivated Sobola to create a platform, where such issues could be openly discussed and where people could also learn from shared experiences. “The show will not be restricted to relationship matters alone, as it will explore a wider range of topics. Guests will also be invited to share insights on various burning issues affecting society.

“It will provide an opportunity for people to share their experiences and find solutions to challenges affecting them in different aspects of life. “Queen Tayo Sobola is passionate about people, especially her fans, and she believes this is another opportunity to demonstrate what she is capable of doing, drawing from her exposure and life experiences.

“The show will be aired on her official YouTube page and other social media platforms. Fans are encouraged to look forward to it and expect the best from the delectable queen of the screen,” the statement read.

Tayo Sobola is widely recognised, not only for her acting prowess, but also for her philanthropic and social initiatives through which she has positively impacted many lives across society.