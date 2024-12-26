Queen Naomi’s Sister Provides Update On Arrest, Cites Health Concerns

Share

The sister to the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife, Queen Naomi, Simi Oluwaseyi, has provided the latest update about her sister’s arrest, citing health concerns.

New Telegraph reports that Naomi was arrested in connection with a tragic stampede in Ibadan, Oyo State last Wednesday which resulted in the loss of 35 lives.

In a series of Instagram posts, Similoluwa extended condolences to the parents of the deceased children, while also voicing concerns about her sister’s health.

She revealed that on the third day of her sister’s detention, her sister collapsed during interrogation by the Department of State Services (DSS) and was rushed to the hospital.

Furthermore, Similoluwa revealed that before Naomi was arraigned in court, a doctor confirmed that her blood pressure (BP) was too high, adding that she had no access to her phone or family.

She said, “I deeply sympathize with the families of the children who lost their lives. My sister was arrested and detained for over six days, collapsing on the third day of interrogation by the DSS and being rushed to the hospital”.

