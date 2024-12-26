Queen Naomi’s Mother Pleads For Help As Ex-Ooni’s Wife Remanded

Share

Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has been remanded in Agodi Custodial Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State, following a stampede that claimed the lives of 35 minors.

Her mother, in a tearful video plea shared on the social media platforms, appealed to Nigerians for help, insisting on her daughter’s innocence.

She described the program, which has been organized annually for over a decade, as one aimed at helping children, and begged the public to assist in securing Naomi’s release.

On Tuesday, Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi of the Oyo State Chief Magistrate Court 1 ordered the remand of Prophetess Naomi, alongside Oriyomi Hamzat, owner of Agidigbo FM, and Fasasi Abdullahi Babatunde, Principal of Islamic High School, Bashorun.

The court stated that the remand would continue pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ministry of Justice, Oyo State.

The charges against the defendants include conspiracy, negligence, and actions that allegedly accelerated the deaths of 35 minors.

According to court documents, the organizers failed to provide adequate security and medical facilities for the children’s funfair program held on December 18, 2024, at Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan.

These failures reportedly led to the tragic stampede.

The offences were cited as violations of Sections 311, 319, 324, 344, and 517 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Following the stampede, the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde pledged a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

He emphasized that all those found culpable will face the full weight of the law.

The tragedy and detainment of the former Queen have however ignited discussions in the public domain.

The emotional appeal from Prophetess Naomi’s mother has drawn mixed reactions, with some sympathizing with her plight and others calling for accountability for the deaths of the 35 minors.

