Queen Mercy Atang Flaunts Her Beautiful Daughter, Keilah, As She Becomes A Wife

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) reality TV star, Queen Mercy Atang has sparks reactions on social media as she flaunts her daughter after officiating her marriage to be recognized as a wife to her fiancé, David.
In the viral video, the reality star could be seen in an all-white dress while she carries her cute and beautiful daughter.
This comes few days after she legally married at a notable marriage registry to her longtime lover, David.
In celebration of the good news, well-wishers have stormed the comment page of the post to send their best wishes.
See some reactions below:
onoshiobiz: “beautiful chief bridesmaid.”
Pinky_adibe: “@Lamba Na your daughter do little bride oo.”
Favs: “thank God say dis bby no resemble Lamba.”
Jessicabigyouth: “Just like a movie congratulations Queen.”
cynthiachiamaka40: “Who said a single mother cant find true love this is indeed beautiful. Wishing u HML Queen.”
OfficialCY: “@Lamba come see ur daughter wey u wan drag Dey wedding ground.”
lollystylme: “Someone should check on Verydarklamba.”
Ifunanya Iwuagwu673: “Lamba won’t like this buh am loving it.”
quin: “congratulations dearest name sake, I tap from ur blessings.”