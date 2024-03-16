New Telegraph

March 16, 2024
Queen Mercy Atang Flaunts Her Beautiful Daughter, Keilah, As She Becomes A Wife

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) reality TV star, Queen Mercy Atang has sparks reactions on social media as she flaunts her daughter after officiating her marriage to be recognized as a wife to her fiancé, David.

In the viral video, the reality star could be seen in an all-white dress while she carries her cute and beautiful daughter.

This comes few days after she legally married at a notable marriage registry to her longtime lover, David.

In celebration of the good news, well-wishers have stormed the comment page of the post to send their best wishes.

See some reactions below:

onoshiobiz: “beautiful chief bridesmaid.”

Pinky_adibe: “@Lamba Na your daughter do little bride oo.”

Favs: “thank God say dis bby no resemble Lamba.”

Jessicabigyouth: “Just like a movie congratulations Queen.”

cynthiachiamaka40: “Who said a single mother cant find true love this is indeed beautiful. Wishing u HML Queen.”

OfficialCY: “@Lamba come see ur daughter wey u wan drag Dey wedding ground.”

lollystylme: “Someone should check on Verydarklamba.”

Ifunanya Iwuagwu673: “Lamba won’t like this buh am loving it.”

quin: “congratulations dearest name sake, I tap from ur blessings.”

 

