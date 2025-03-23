Queen Mercy Atang Drags Trolls Sliding To Husband’s DM

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Queen Mercy Atang has slammed trolls for dragging her as she leaked the message a lady sent to her husband.

Taking to her Instagram page to address critics who are on a mission to ruin her marriage said some of them had taken to her husband’s DM to warn her after she gave them a taste of their own medicine.

She also revealed that when rumours went around that her marriage had crashed, a lot of ladies had flooded her husband’s DM, begging to marry him.

She wrote: “This isn’t the first time these “strolls” have found their way into my husband’s DMs to say ridiculous things. You trolled me, I reacted, and then you ran to his DMs to say you wanted to drag me.

“Did someone tell you I’m scared of being dragged? I’ve had enough of it. You have no idea what I’ve been through when it comes to online trolling, I’ve developed a thick skin for it.

“I now understand why so many people keep their marriages low-key. Trust me, this space is not safe. “A few months ago, when rumours spread that my husband and I had broken up, the number of girls who flooded his DMs was shocking. Some were bad-mouthing me, others boldly offering to marry him, claiming they’d be more “obedient” than me. I’ve really seen it all in this space. “Sometimes I feel like hiding his Instagram account or just stopping myself from posting him. The kind of messages he reads about me only God can help me handle it. Please, if you want to drag me, go ahead, but don’t cross the line. Because if I decide to make an example out of you, you won’t like it.” See the post below:

