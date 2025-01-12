Queen Maryam Elisha: My New Role Of Custodian of Culture, Heritage in Zuru

Share

Renowned fashion entrepreneur and CEO of Rikaoto By Me brand, Maryam Elisha, was recently crowned the Sarauniyar Matan Rafin Zuru, Kebbi State. With this feat, she has made history by becoming the first female Queen of Zuru in Kebbi State. It was a grand ceremony at the special garthering of dignitaries and well wishers at a Turbaning Ceremony that qualifies the title right in the Palace of His Royal Highness, Alhaji Hamza Muhammad, Sarkin Rafin Zuru. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Elisha, speaks about her new role as a woman leader

You were recognised by your community in Kebbi State. What is the name of your community and what title are you honoured with?

The community that honoured me with the traditional title called the “Sarauniyar Matan Rafin Zuru” is called the Rafin Zuru District. The head of this district is Alhaji Hamza Muhammad. He is the “Sarkin Rafin Zuru” . This community is a neighbour to where I am originally from, which is Rikoto. We are very close and live peaceful as one. My father happens to be from the Rikoto Royal family. So, it is safe to say I am from Rikoto in Zuru Kebbi State but ruling and leading the people in both communities and Zuru, Kebbi State at large, especially the women.

How did you feel when you got the message that you will be crowned as a woman leader in your community?

I was excited. I was happy. I don’t think I can explain how I felt with words. The title is a way of celebrating my cultural heritage and background. As the First Female Queen in my community , this not small, It is a big deal to me, particularly because such title is not given to women in my area but today, my people are bending rules to accommodate, and celebrate female excellence, and inclusivity in community and nation-building.

People, who know me closely know how deeply rooted I am in culture and tradition. This is definitely a path I will enjoy.

They just confirmed a beauty Queen into a traditional Queen. This Queen matter, definitely is not going to stop. As we age, we age with grace and make impact. That is what true Queens do and I am grateful to God for his grace and mercy.

Kebbi State is said to be lagging behind in development. Is it true?

Well, not particularly correct. The current governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Nasir Idris and the past ones have done an amazing job, especially in the city of Birnin Kebbi, which is the capital, but for us in the rural area of Zuru Kebbi State, Rikoto which happens to be my local government and Rafin Zuru area, we need urgent attention of basic amenities such at good roads, improved health care, access to clean water and electricity.

Kebbi State, just like many regions in Nigeria, faces challenges in development, especially in the rural area but the state also has unique strengths especially in Agriculture. Whether it is “lagging behind” depends on the metrics used in comparison, e.g., infrastructure, education, healthcare, or industrialization.

What would be your key focus with this traditional title you are honoured with?

The focus for me now as a traditional ruler in the community includes several key responsibilities and roles aimed at ensuring the well-being and harmony of the community. These include: Community Development Advocacies where by I will play a vital role in advocating for and facilitating development projects, such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure, by partnering with government agencies and organizations.

I will serve as custodian of culture and heritage while providing leadership to the community. Another important thing is that I will be directly involved with is Conflict Resolution, especially among women, ensuring peaceful coexistence and upholding traditional values.

As a culturally preserving agent in the community, I will play an important role in participating in cultural festivals, ceremonies, and practices that preserve the community’s identity.

I will also serve as an intermediary between our community and the government, ensuring our people’s voices are heard in policymaking and implementation.

These are the key things I will focus on at the moment.

On your social media handle, you said ‘someone’s dress code is about to change’ Would this title change your mode of dressing or any other etiquette in any way?

Not really! I have always been a well-dressed lady, who covers up and respect my cultural ethics but not with standards. The tilte will further permit me to now wear royal attire, especially on public outings or traditional festivals and since I am a fashion designer, I can be creative about it to further beautify my culture .

I strongly believe that when I’m at work in my factory or having meetings with clients in respect of my fashion business, I may not have to wear the royal attire.

What title will be added to your name now?

Well, it depends on one’s preference. Some people have called me, Her Royal Highness, Her Royal Majesty, Sarauniya and so on.

How did you feel when Chidinma Adetshina became first runner up at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico?

I was beyond happy.

We are called the Winning Team for a reason!

I was jumping for joy.

I Congratulated Chidinma Adetshina, @chichi_vanessa once again for her outstanding achievement as the first runner-up and being crowned Miss Universe Africa! Her incredible poise, intelligence, and grace have inspired many and brought immense pride to the continent. This remarkable milestone is a testament to her hard work, determination, and the positive impact she aims to make. We celebrate your success and wish you even greater achievements in all your future endeavours. We were beyond glad to see that the Miss Universe Organisation saw the potential we saw in her and I have no doubt she will deliver in terms of responsibility. Thanks for trusting to work with our brand Rikaotobyme, we definitely make unforgettable history together .

