Queen Idia story, tribute to warrior’s courage, strength –Okhuofu

US-based Nigerian filmmaker, Patience Ojheneovo Okhuofu, has unveiled plans to commence principal photography on the production of a film on the famous Queen Idia of Benin Kingdom.

A celebrated warrior, Queen Idia was the wife of Oba Ozolua, the Oba who reigned in about 1481 AD. She became the first Iyoba (Queen Mother) of Benin when Esigie conferred upon her the title and the Eguae-Iyoba (Palace of the Queen Mother). She played a very significant role in the rise and reign of her son, Oba Esigie. An ivory carving of her face was adopted as the symbol of the Second World African Festival of Arts and Culture hosted by Nigeria in 1977 and tagged “FESTAC 77”.

The film, titled, “Queen Idia: A Wife, A Mother, and A Warrior,” will be produced and directed by Patience Ojheneovo Okhuofu with Patience Oghre Imobhio as Assistant Director.

Speaking at a press conference held recently in Lagos, Okhuofu said principal photography on the film will commence before the end of this month, adding that she has received the blessings of Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, to embark on the project.

According to Okhuofu, driven by passion to showcase women achievers, intention was to use the film medium to tell the Queen Idia’s story from the perspective of a woman. She disclosed that she spent 10 years researching the story, stressing that their vision is to create a significant body of work that resonates not only within Nigeria but also across the African continent and beyond.

“I am passionate about her story. While numerous authors have chronicled various aspects of Queen Idia’s journey, today’s audience is increasingly visual, favouring cinematic narratives over traditional literature.

“Given that many young people are drawn to the screen rather than the pages of books , it has become imperative to reclaim our narratives from Hollywood, which too often presents our stories through a foreign lens,” she said.

The film, she explained, would be a tribute to the warrior’s courage, strength, and unwavering determination in the face of adversity. It would explore her early life, her struggles, her triumphs, and the impact she had on the world around her.

“Queen Idia was not only a supportive spouse, but a fierce advocate who fought for her husband’s return to power. After his death, she did not falter; she steadfastly protected her son’s claim to the throne while ensuring the safety and prosperity of the entire Benin kingdom. It was her son who commissioned the renowned FESTAC mask, a tribute to her indispensable contributions in preserving the royal lineage. The mask was stolen during the British invasion of Benin. This commission served as a lasting symbol for future kings, a reminder of the sacrifices she made and the strength she exhibited during tumultuous times.”

Okhuofu also stated that the movie will be shot on locations in Benin, and will feature a large cast.

