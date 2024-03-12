Queen Drops Pre-Wedding Photos Amid Lord Lamba’s Lawsuit

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Queen Atang has released pre-wedding photos of herself and her fiancé, David.

New Telegraph recalls that the Queen got engaged to her longtime lover on February 29, 2024, which caused a lot of controversy on social media after Lord Lamba who’s the baby father of Queen’s daughter, dragged her to court over child custody.

However, this did not prevent the reality star from making her wedding plans as she released pictures from their pre-wedding photo shoot.

The reality star on Tuesday via her Instagram handle disclosed that the wedding process starts today.

She wrote; The journey to become IYAWO DEJI begins today #deroyals24.