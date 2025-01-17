Queen Dami Slumps As Reunion With Portable Takes Dark Turn 

Share

In a dramatic twist to the saga of controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Omolalomi, better known as Portable and his lover, former Alaafin of Oyo wife, Queen Dami’s tumultuous relationship, the couple’s brief reconciliation move quickly turned into another public spectacle.

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, Portable, who had recently reunited with Dami after their December split, publicly requested her prayers to reverse the curses she had allegedly placed on him.

The promise of renting accommodation for her signalled a temporary hope for a fresh start.

However, things took a sharp turn when Portable confronted Dami over allegations of infidelity during the period she had moved out of his house.

The singer, known for his outspoken and unpredictable nature, questioned Dami’s loyalty, saying he would turn to his Ifa priesthood to seek the truth about her alleged affair with another man.

In a tense moment, Portable warned that if the accusations were true, he would not take her back.

The drama however intensified when one of the late Alaafin of Oyo’s daughters joined the conversation, mocking Queen Dami and claiming that her son did not belong to the late monarch, backing up the allegations with evidence from the palace.

This added more fuel to the fire, with Portable demanding that Dami refute the claims.

Dami, however, begged Portable to ignore the gossip, pleading for peace and asserting that the negativity was a result of her desire to reunite with him.

Despite her plea, Portable proceeded to share their private chats online, triggering a wave of trolling from social media users.

The intense online backlash left Dami emotionally distraught, leading her to faint and be rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

She is currently receiving treatment, while public interest in their relationship continues to swirl.

This saga of love, betrayal, and public humiliation highlights the volatile nature of celebrity relationships in the social media age, with Portable and Queen Dami once again at the centre of a storm that shows no signs of fading.

