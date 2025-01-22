The former wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Queen Dami, has responded to the comment made by the monarch’s daughter, Adeyemi Adebisi Aminat, over paternity fraud.

New Telegraph recalls that Amina accused Queen Dami of throwing shades at someone over the paternity of their child despite not knowing who the father of her child is.

It would be recalled that Queen Dami’s marriage to the late Alaafin crashed after she allegedly broke a palace rule, prompting her to leave her marriage.

However, she came online to blame the whole act on frustration and wrong advice from friends. Unfortunately, her relationship with the monarch was never repaired before his demise last year.

In a shocking development, the late monarch’s daughter, Aminat in a series of Instagram posts accused Queen Dami of buying her child from Port Harcourt.

She warned that the Alaafin’s throne must not be rubbished, adding that she had all the blood tests and evidence before the King passed away, noting that the palace’s silence does not mean it does not know what to say.

In response, Dami, in a video circulating online, said Amina’s accusation was due to their bitter relationship while in the palace, stressing she is ready for DNA to prove that the child belongs to the late monarch.

She also revealed that the wives of the late Alaafin were not allowed to work, but she sold fabric online without the late king’s knowledge.

She said, “When I was in the Palace, the king didn’t allow us to work but I was selling fabrics online without his knowledge.

“Concerning Alaafin’s daughter who came out to say my son is not for the king, we never liked each other when I was in the palace, and that was why she came out to lie against me. I am ready to have a DNA test done on my son.

“She is also not in a man’s house after two kids. She came out because she saw that I wanted to go back to Portable. I was not the first Queen to leave Alaafin’s palace.”

