Queen Dami, Portable Reconcile, Refollow Each Other On Instagram

Weeks after their online brawl on social media, the estranged wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, Queen Dami has reconciled with her lover and controversial Nigerian singer, Portable as she follows him back on Instagram.

New Telegraph recalls that the two lovebirds parted ways briefly after Portable dragged her online for her inability to give him a child.

However, in a new development, Queen Dami took to her social media page to speak about the imperfections of relationships, adding that there cannot be love without forgiveness.

She wrote: “99 Adviser 0 Helper

“Trust nobody oooo Awon Oloriburuku nah you go advice person nah you go dey badmouth person for her back

“Hmmmm True love never dies. No matter what follow your heart And that’s what I’m about to do may

“God help me”

“She added … “Your relationship doesn’t need to make sense to anybody except you and your partner.

“It’s a relationship, Not a community project There’s no love without forgiveness, and there’s no forgiveness without love”

