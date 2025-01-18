Queen Dami Drags Bewaji Amid Portable’s Clash With Mandy Kiss

Share

The estranged wife of late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola, Queen Dami, has publicly body-shamed controversial Nigerian singer, Portable’s wife, Bewaji, amidst the singer clash with Mandy kiss.

Saturday Telegraph reports that this is coming hours after a brief reconciliation and subsequent fallout with his love interest, Portable.

Speaking after the drama with Portable, Queen Dami in a live TikTok session shared startling claims about Portable’s relationship dynamics and his past interactions with Mandy Kiss.

Dami also used the platform to ridicule Bewaji, alleging that the singer purchased a boob-lift kit for her because of her “Saggy breasts.”

She wrote; “She’s very unfortunate. The chat between the foolish man’s wife, Bewaji, when she wanted to buy what would make her breasts firm because it was saggy—the madman posted the chat and cast Mandy.”

Dami also defended Mandy Kiss, describing her as a principled individual despite her sexually suggestive content. She claimed Mandy’s content was purely for financial gain and not a reflection of her personal values.

Dami further alleged that Portable admitted he initially approached Mandy in her DMs but decided against pursuing her because of a tattoo of Naira Marley on her thigh.

She added: “He once told me that he was the one who entered Mandy’s DM but because Mandy wrote Naira Marley’s name on her leg, he couldn’t sleep with her.

”Forget the sexual content posted by Mandy; she only uses it to make money. She would call me to post my business, always check up on me, and even advise me against waywardness.”

Mandy could be heard in the background vowing that she could never sleep with someone like Portable.

