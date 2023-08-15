Queen Birth Services: Paving Way For Dual Citizenship Through Birth Tourism

…Omowumi Oyedotun, Founder of Queen Birth Services, Shares Insights on Assisting Expectant Mothers

Birthlikeaqueen (Queen Birth Services) is making headlines for its unique assistance to pregnant women seeking dual citizenship for their newborns.

The founder, Omowumi Titilola Oyedotun sheds light on the emotional support, success stories, and logistical challenges associated with giving birth abroad.

Birth tourism is gaining attention as more families explore the idea of securing dual citizenship for their newborns. In this regard, Omowumi Titilola Oyedotun, the visionary behind Queen Birth Services, has been making waves by assisting expectant mothers in navigating the intricate process of giving birth in foreign countries to obtain dual citizenship for their babies.

“At Queen Birth Services, we help pregnant women travel abroad with the primary goal of acquiring dual citizenship for their babies,” Omowumi shares.

“This innovative approach not only opens doors for newborns but also poses unique emotional and psychological challenges for the mothers-to-be.

Ensuring Emotional and Psychological Support: When asked about how her services address the emotional and psychological needs of expectant mothers, Omowumi explains, “We understand that giving birth in a foreign country can be stressful and isolating. To combat this, we provide comprehensive emotional support.

I personally check up on them, suggest places for relaxation, and even connect women who are in the same destination city.”

Inspiration Behind Queen Birth Services:

Omowumi’s journey with Queen Birth Services began over five years ago with the birth of her own daughter in New York. “I realized that many people were unaware of the possibility of obtaining instant citizenship for their babies in countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico,” she reveals.

This realization fueled her determination to establish Queen Birth Services and assist others in their pursuit of dual citizenship through birth tourism.

Popular Destinations and Safety Measures: “The most sought-after destinations for dual citizenship are America, Canada, and Mexico,” Omowumi confirms.

“To ensure the safety and well-being of pregnant women traveling under her guidance, she often recommends cities where she has local contacts or where clients have relatives. This thoughtful approach adds an extra layer of security to the experience.

Logistical Challenges and Success Stories:

Queen Birth Services has maintained an impressive success rate, with over 90 percent of clients achieving their goals. “While we haven’t encountered legal challenges, there are certain logistical considerations, such as documents that may need to be signed by the spouse if not traveling together,” Omowumi explains.

Collaboration with Medical Professionals:

Collaboration with medical professionals and authorities in destination countries is key to a smooth experience. “I personally visit hospitals to ensure their quality before recommending them to clients,” Omowumi states, highlighting her commitment to providing the best possible care.

Considerations for Families:

When considering birth tourism for dual citizenship, families must be financially prepared for the endeavor. “Affordability is crucial before embarking on this journey,” Omowumi advises.

Cultural and Language Challenges:

While language barriers may exist in certain locations, such as Mexico, Omowumi assures families that there are no language issues in Canada or America.

Staying Informed on Changing Laws:

Remaining updated on changing laws and regulations related to childbirth and dual citizenship is paramount. Oyedotun accomplishes this through consistent research and staying informed about current events.

“Queen Birth Services is not just about facilitating dual citizenship; it’s about providing a supportive and empowering experience for expectant mothers,” Omowumi concludes. Her innovative approach to birth tourism continues to pave the way for families seeking an international future for their newborns.