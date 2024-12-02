New Telegraph

Queen Atang Addresses Alleged Marital Crises

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Queen Atang has finally addressed alleged marital issues with her husband, David Oyekanmi, sparking widespread relief among fans.

New Telegraph recalls that Queen Atang recently ignited speculation about a marital crisis after unfollowing her husband and clearing their wedding photos from Instagram.

Following the wide range of speculation, Queen Atang finally addressed the rumours in her latest Instagram post.

In her post, she referred to herself as the “one and only wife” of her husband, stating that she has countless blessings to be grateful for.

She said: “One and only king, Davis’ wife. I have so much to be grateful for. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance to my lovely family”.

See the post below;

