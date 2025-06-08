Queen Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi: African Fashion’s Gaining Global Recognition

Share

Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi is the Founder of African Fashion Week, London and Nigeria , a platform that has helped showcase African creativity, culture to the world. Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL) recently hosted its inaugural Executive Programme in partnership with the London School of Economics Enterprise (LSEE). The two-day intensive Masterclass brought together more than 40 African creatives, entrepreneurs, academics, and thought leaders to explore the evolving landscape of fashion through the lens of business, economics, and sustainability. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Queen Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, who is also the Founder of Adire Odua Textile Hub speaks about the significance of business partnerships for the future of African fashion industry

Can you elaborate on the Adire textile collaboration with Manchester Metropolitan University? What does it signify for African fashion?

The Adire textile collaboration is a vital step in connecting artistry to opportunity. It showcases the richness of African textiles and promotes sustainable practices, which are essential for the future of our fashion industry.

In your opinion, what is the future of sustainable fashion, particularly in the ccontext of African textiles?

The future of sustainable fashion is promising, especially with African textiles at the forefront. We have a rich heritage of craftsmanship that can lead the way in sustainable practices, and it’s crucial that we leverage this to create a more sustainable fashion industry.

You recently concluded the Economics of Fashion Executive Masterclass Programme at the London School of Economics. What are your thoughts on this transformative journey?

The programme represents a significant turning point in how we view African fashion. It’s not just about cultural expression; it’s an economic force that drives innovation and contributes to global GDP. I am deeply grateful to everyone, who has been part of this historic moment.

What key skills do you believe participants have gained from the Masterclass that will help them in the fashion industry?

Participants have gained the ability to pair creativity with commerce, culture with strategy, and vision with sustainability. They now have the tools to shape, not just collections but entire industries and economic futures.

Can you tell us about the founding of Africa Fashion Week London and what motivated you to start it?

Africa Fashion Week London was founded 15 years ago, out of a belief in the brilliance of African designers and the richness of our textiles. It was also born out of necessity, as the industry at that time did not recognise our value. I faced significant challenges, including selling my flat to sustain this dream, but we persevered and created a platform that has grown into a movement.

How has the perception of African fashion changed since you started Africa Fashion Week London?

According to UNESCO’s report, Africa has the potential of becoming a new leader in global fashion. Initially, we were told that no one would buy African fashion and were advised to dilute our identity. However, today, African fashion is being studied and understood in academic settings like the LSE, highlighting its global relevance and economic potential.

Looking ahead, what are your expectations for Africa Fashion Week London 2025?

For Africa Fashion Week London 2025, I expect it to be a landmark event that further elevates African designers and showcases our cultural heritage. We aim to create a platform that not only celebrates fashion but also drives economic growth and innovation.

How do you see the role of African fashion in the global market in the coming years?

I envision African fashion becoming a significant player in the global market, recognised for its unique designs and cultural significance. As we continue to build partnerships and collaborations, I believe we will see a shift in how African fashion is perceived and valued worldwide.

What advice would you give to aspiring designers, who want to make an impact in the fashion industry?

I would advise them to lead boldly, challenge existing systems, and elevate others in the process. It’s essential to build with intention and to recognise that their knowledge is their power and platform.

How does the partnership with the London School of Economics enhance the mission of Africa Fashion Week London?

The partnership with LSE enhances our mission by providing a rigorous academic framework that supports the understanding of fashion as an economic driver. It validates our efforts and strengthens our community of designers and entrepreneurs.

As a successful entrepreneur, how do you maintain a work-life balance?

Maintaining a work-life balance is challenging but essential. I prioritise self-care and make time for activities that rejuvenate me, such as spending time with family and engaging in creative pursuits outside of work.

Can you share a personal habit or routine that you believe contributes to your success?

One habit that contributes to my success is setting clear goals and regularly reviewing them. This keeps me focused and accountable. I also practice mindfulness, which helps me stay grounded amidst the challenges of entrepreneurship.

How does your cultural background influence your personal style and your work in fashion?

My cultural background is a significant influence on my personal style. It inspires my designs and the way I approach fashion. I believe that our cultural heritage is a treasure trove of inspiration that should be celebrated and integrated into contemporary fashion.

Who are some of your personal fashion icons or inspirations?

I draw inspiration from various figures, including traditional artisans, who embody craftsmanship and creativity. Additionally, contemporary designers who embrace cultural narratives in their work inspire me to push boundaries and innovate.

Reflecting on your journey, what is one lesson you’ve learnt that you wish you had known when you first started in the fashion industry?

One crucial lesson I’ve learnt is the importance of resilience. The journey is filled with challenges but staying true to your vision and being adaptable is key. I wish I had known earlier that setbacks are often stepping stones to greater success.

Share