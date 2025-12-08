Quattara’s Inauguration: Shettima Reaffirms Nigeria’s Commitment To Regional Stability, Peace

…as W/Bank hails Nigeria’s reforms, pledges more partnership in energy, job creation, gender empowerment

The Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday witnessed the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of President Alassane Ouattara for another term in office as President of Côte d’Ivoire in Abidjan, where he reaffirmed Nigeria’s continued commitment to regional peace and stability.

At the presidential inauguration that brought together West African leaders and international dignitaries in Abidjan, Shettima who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also conveyed the warm congratulations of the Nigerian leader to President Ouattara on his swearing-in.

The inauguration took place at the Presidential Palace, where President Ouattara took the oath of office, pledging to prioritise national reconciliation and economic stability as he begins another term leading the West African nation.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, speaking on behalf of the President, Shettima expressed confidence in Ouattara’s continued leadership and wished him success in his new mandate.

The Vice President reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening the strong partnership between both nations and working together to advance peace, stability, security, and prosperity across the West African region.

He noted that both countries would further strengthen their economic ties through agriculture and trade relations.

In his inaugural address, Ouattara thanked all visiting leaders who came to show solidarity and friendship with the I’voirans, promising to continue to work for the well-being of his citizens and engage more robustly in diplomatic relations for mutual benefits.

Other leaders who attended the event included the Presidents of South Africa, Liberia, Senegal, Gambia, Angola, Ghana amongst others, and former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

The United States was represented by a Presidential Delegation led by Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, Jacob Helberg. High-level personalities and delegates from ECOWAS and other nations also graced the occasion.

Meanwhile, the World Bank has applauded the reform policies of the Tinubu’s administration, pledging to heighten its partnership with the nation on energy, job creation and gender empowerment initiatives.

The global financial institution stated this on Monday in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, when the Vice President received in audience the Managing Director, Operations, of the World Bank Group, Ms. Anna Bjerde, on the sidelines of the presidential inauguration.

He told Ms Bjerde that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from inception, had to contend with negative impact of the oil subsidy regime on the economic growth of the country, just as he outlined the positive results of the administration’s bold reforms.

He further told the World Bank Director that the ongoing tax reforms of the Tinubu administration has yielded positive result, saying “we have crossed the Rubicon.”

He pointed out that though the impact of the reforms may have been painful at the initial stage, it has started showing the dividends, even as he said in order to turn the demographic bulge into demographic dividends, the administration was focusing on gender empowerment initiative, investments in the digital economy and agriculture for enhanced productivity.

The Vice President commended the World Bank team for being supportive to Nigeria.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Operations, of the World Bank Group, Ms. Bjerde, commended Nigeria for taking pragmatic initiatives to position the country on the right path.