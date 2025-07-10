Quarterfinalists Emerge At Vemp National Tennis Championship

Quarterfinalists yesterday emerged at the ongoing Vemp national tennis championship holding at the Tennis Centre of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The quarterfinalists in the men’s category are the number one seed, Canice Abua of Kaduna, who dispatched Michael Chima 6/1 6/3. Also in the last eight is Sani Yahaya, who drubbed Endurance Ehiegiamusoe 6-4, 6-3.

The most shocking result was, however, produced by junior international, Ganiyu Mubarak, who made a mincemeat of fifth-seeded Mohammed Musa in the rubber at 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Another tie between Danjuma Lucky and Egena Paul ended in favour of the former at 3-6 7-5 6-3. And in the women’s category, second seed Omotayo Blessing stopped Anuna Blessing 6-2, 4-2 rtd. Bassey Itoro overwhelmed Ishaku Em – manuella 6-1, 6-0 to ad – vance to the last eight.