Quality Of Nollywood Movies Has Reduced – Francis Odega

Veteran Nigerian actor, Francis Odega, has opined that the quality of Nollywood movies has drastically reduced over the years.

Speaking in a recent episode of the ‘Where Is The Lie’ podcast, Odega claimed that Nollywood during his days was better than Nollywood of today.

According to him, back when he and his contemporaries held influence, Nollywood used to make unforgettable movies, but nowadays, Nollywood movies are mostly bad.

READ ALSO

“Back then, one script would give us one unforgettable movie. But now, one script can give you seven bad movies, and that’s not right.

“Nollywood back then was far better than the Nollywood of today.

“I was among the people who made Nollywood. When we started, Nollywood was just a phenomenon. Our organisation used to be called Nigerian Actors Guild, NAG, before we later changed it to Actors’ Guild Of Nigeria, AGN.

“It was after then that Nollywood came. So, I am one of the pioneers of Nollywood. I have been in the movie industry for 30 years,” he explained.