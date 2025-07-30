Quality Of Elections Still Challenge At Local Govt Level – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has decried quality of elections conducted by State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) at the local government level.

The Commission also said the recent announcement by an unnamed State Electoral Commission to conduct local government election with only 21 days’ notice, is not only a violation of the law and the subsistence judgment of the Supreme Court, but “also a practical problem.”

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, in a speech during a courtesy call by Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria (FOSIECON), drew their attention to the Supreme Court judgment on the conduct of local government elections. Rivers State Electoral Commission recently announced the conduct of local government elections by the end of August this year.

But Yakubu stated that conducting local government elections without serving the mandatory statutory notice long before the election is a contravention of the judgment of the Supreme Court.

He told the Chairmen that Abuja Area Council elections that INEC conducts is regularly conducted, and said that there has never been a caretaker committee in the six area councils.

According to him, even though the election will hold in February next year, INEC has already released the timetable and schedule of activities for the elections.

He wondered why the SIEC that gave only 21-day notice expects political parties to “conduct primaries, nominate candidates, organise campaign; and for the electoral commission to conduct voter education, recruit and train ad hoc staff, manage logistics, and organise security for the election.

“It’s practically impossible to do that within 21 days.” He called on FOSIECON members to offer suggestions on how to improve the quality of elections at local government level. “We share a responsibility with the state electoral commissions on the conduct of local government elections.

“Your mandate is to conduct local government elections. Our responsibility is the conduct of national elections, as well as the local government elections, but only in the Federal Capital Territory.

“Therefore, the best cooperation that can exist between INEC and the State Independent Electoral commissions is for the State Electoral commissions to continue to strive to conduct local government elections in the manner that INEC has done so in the Federal Capital Territory,” Yakubu stated.

He noted that the FCT Area Council elections that INEC conducts, no one party has won all the elections, and there has been consistency.

The INEC chairman added that the challenge of the FOSIECON is beyond funding: “I believe that money is only a facilitator. But without a clear definition of processes and procedures, no amount of money will solve any problem.

“What you do or you don’t do often negatively impacts on INEC, because there are so many people who think that the state electoral commissions are actually state INEC.” He assured them of INEC’s continued partnership in the conduct of credible elections.

FOSIECON Chairman, Mamman Nda Eri, requested INEC’s support in the following areas: technical assistance in deployment of appropriate technology to improve the conduct of local government elections; capacity building, to enhance professionalism and operational efficiency of SIEC officials; knowledge sharing, to foster a platform for the exchange of best practices, research, and innovations in electoral management that can benefit both INEC and SIECS.

“We are confident that with INEC’s guidance and partnership the SIECs can play a stronger role in deepening democratic values and participation at the subnational level,” he said.