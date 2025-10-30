Quality Of Care Can Raise Breast Cancer Patient Survival Rates –Expert

In order to increase the number of breast cancer survivors in Nigeria, a Consultant Radiation and Clinical Oncologist and Chairman of the Nigeria Cancer Society (Benue State Chapter), Dr Samuel Otene has said that the goal of the global healthcare company Roche is to “rewrite the breast cancer story in Nigeria” through its Africa Breast Cancer Ambition (ABCA) project.

He made this known in a presentation Africa Breast Cancer Ambition (ABCA) in which Roche plans ‘Rewriting The Story of Breast Cancer in Nigeria’.

He spoke at a two-day workshop organised by Health Writers Association of Nigeria (HEWAN) in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) and Roche Products Limited. The event held from October 21–22 at the NIMR Cancer Centre, Yaba, Lagos.

The event, which commemorated the 2025 Breast Cancer Awareness Month, had the theme “Elevating Science and Health Journalism.” Otene revealed that the burden of breast cancer in Africa remains alarming, with survival rates in Nigeria still low — only five out of every 10 women diagnosed survive beyond five years. Roche’s target, he said, is to increase that figure to eight out of ten by 2030.

“Currently, 90,000 Nigerian children lose their mothers to breast cancer every year, with an estimated $33 billion socio-economic loss,” Otene stated. “Our mission is to change that story through early detection, better diagnosis, and access to quality care.” According to him, Roche’s initiative rests on four pillars — early detection, capacity building, reimbursement, and improved diagnostics.

Through partnerships with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), Roche has rolled out multiple programmes to support early screening and timely diagnosis. Under its BRAD Programme, Roche is sponsoring 5,000 free immunohistochemistry tests for women across Nigeria to aid accurate breast cancer diagnosis.

The company has also donated diagnostic equipment to key hospitals, including Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and the National Hospital, Abuja, and subsidised the cost of further testing for patients. In addition, through collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Roche has introduced a cost-sharing model that allows insured breast cancer patients to pay just 20 per cent of the cost of treatment, while Roche covers 50 per cent and NHIA 30 per cent.

This partnership, Otene explained, aims to remove the financial barriers that often force patients to sell property or forgo treatment altogether. He urged journalists to actively report these initiatives, noting that media engagement is vital to sustaining awareness and encouraging women to present early. “Don’t wait for press releases.

Seek out these stories. Report the progress. Use emotion and data to bring the message home,” he said. Also speaking, representatives of the NHIA highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s recent directive mandating compulsory health insurance for all Nigerians — a step described as “a game changer” that will advance universal health coverage (UHC) and make healthcare more affordable.

Otene called for sustained collaboration among government agencies, media, and the private sector to ensure that information translates into action, and that no Nigerian woman dies unnecessarily from breast cancer. The President of the Health Writers Association of Nigeria (HEWAN), Mrs. Vivian Ihechu urged journalists to use their pens and platforms to save lives through accurate, science-driven reporting, particularly in tackling Nigeria’s rising burden of breast cancer.

Ihechu described journalism as “a calling that goes beyond reporting facts,” stressing that in a country faced with numerous public health challenges, accurate and compelling communication of scientific data could save lives.

“As journalists, we bear the responsibility of moving beyond mere statistics,” she said. “We must tell the stories of early detection, advocate for equitable access to screening and treatment, and dispel myths that prevent timely intervention.”

She expressed appreciation to NIMR and Roche for their partnership, saying it underscored a shared belief that a well-informed media is key to improving Nigeria’s health outcomes. The HEWAN president urged participants to apply the knowledge gained to “elevate the quality of health reporting and contribute to a future where breast cancer is detected early and treated effectively.”