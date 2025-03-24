Quality Education, Powerful Tool To End Poverty – Ezekwesili

Share

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has described education as a powerful tool to eradicate poverty, saying it empowers individuals, boosts economic growth, and promotes social mobility, ultimately leading to improved living standards and opportunities.

Ezekwesili made this assertion during Redeemer’s University’s 20th Anniversary Public Lecture in Ede, Osun State, on Monday.

She also called for urgent reforms in higher education, research, and the adoption of technology as strategies to combat poverty in Africa.

Speaking on the theme “The Reality of Our Time: Harnessing Human Capital, Technology, and Values for a Sustainable Future,” Ezekwesili emphasized that Africa’s economic and social progress hinges on the quality of its students, faculties, and research output.

“The solution to poverty is technology, and universities play a critical role in equipping students with relevant skills for a rapidly evolving job market,” she said.

Ezekwesili pointed out that Africa has one of the world’s youngest populations, with over 60% of its citizens under the age of 25.

While this demographic trend presents immense opportunities, she warned that failure to invest in education and job creation could lead to widespread unemployment and social unrest.

Citing World Bank data, she revealed that “10 to 12 million young Africans enter the labour market each year, yet only 3 million formal jobs are created.”

She described this as a “ticking time bomb” that must be defused through proactive policies.

To prepare young Africans for the future, Ezekwesili called for a fundamental shift in the education system, urging universities to move away from theoretical teaching and embrace skill-based learning that prioritizes critical thinking, problem-solving, and digital literacy.

“Higher education must align with market demands. AI, blockchain, and data analytics should be integral parts of university curricula,” she said.

She stressed the need for stronger collaborations between academia and industry to ensure that graduates acquire practical skills that match the evolving job market.

Beyond formal employment, Ezekwesili highlighted the role of entrepreneurship in addressing Africa’s unemployment crisis, calling on governments to remove barriers to business creation, streamline business registration processes, and provide financial support for startups.

“Africa’s youth must be empowered to create jobs, not just seek them. Governments should invest in innovation hubs, venture capital, and digital platforms that support young entrepreneurs,” she asserted.

She also emphasized the need for African nations to shift from reliance on raw material exports to industrialization, manufacturing, and high-value service industries to create sustainable employment.

Discussing the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the job market, Ezekwesili acknowledged that while AI and automation could displace certain jobs, they also present new opportunities for knowledge-based employment.

“AI is disrupting industries, but it is also creating high-value jobs. The key is to ensure our workforce is prepared,” she explained.

She urged policymakers to invest in digital infrastructure, promote AI literacy, and develop policies that support remote work and freelancing opportunities.

Ezekwesili also addressed the ethical concerns surrounding AI, including bias in hiring algorithms, data privacy breaches, and misinformation.

She challenged universities and Christian institutions to take the lead in shaping ethical AI policies, calling for: AI ethics to be integrated into university curricula and Faith-based institutions to engage in digital evangelism and responsible technology advocacy

“AI must be developed and used responsibly. As Christians, we have a duty to ensure technology upholds justice, fairness, and truth,” she said.

Ezekwesili urged universities to prioritize research and innovation that align with real-world challenges.

She also called on governments to create policies that support technological advancements while ensuring ethical oversight.

“The future is not something we wait for; it is something we must actively shape with wisdom, faith, and action,” she noted.

The Vice-Chancellor of Redeemer’s University, Anthony Akinlo, thanked Ezekwesili for her insightful lecture.

