Quality Education, Health Care, Path To Human Dignity – Otti

Governor Alex Otti has said quality education and healthcare delivery have been identified as essential platforms for restoring the dignity of people.

made this assertion while addressing a delegation from the World Bank, emphasizing that the Abia State Government prioritizes education and healthcare because both sectors work together to uplift people and ensure a dignified life.

“So, it is my pleasure to have you (World Bank delegation). I believe you came not just to learn from us but also to see what we are doing and give us the opportunity to learn from you as experts.

“We are making modest efforts to change our story and restore the dignity of our people.

“And how do you achieve that? Primarily through education, and of course, healthcare. If people are not healthy, there is no dignity.

“If they are healthy but not well-educated, they can’t even communicate effectively.

“So, when you talk about HOPE Governance, HOPE Health, and HOPE Education, they all align with what we are doing—providing good governance to the people,” Otti said.

The Governor recalled that upon assuming office in 2023, he inherited an education and healthcare system in disarray.

However, he noted significant progress in both sectors, including the retrofitting of numerous health and educational institutions across the State.

Expressing concern over the growing brain drain in the healthcare sector, Governor Otti announced plans to procure equipment for newly retrofitted Primary Healthcare Centers and enhance capacity-building programs for healthcare workers.

The Governor further attributed the decline in education standards to the poor state of infrastructure.

He described his recent unscheduled visit to Abia State University, Uturu, as an eye-opener, revealing an alarming level of infrastructural decay that he found deeply embarrassing.

He added that the World Bank delegation would witness firsthand the progress made in education and healthcare as they toured ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) in the State.

Earlier, the World Bank Lead Governance Specialist, Deborah Isser, said the delegation was in Abia State for a study tour as part of the World Bank’s Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) programme series.

Isser explained that the team was focusing on HOPE Education and HOPE Health, adding that the visit marked the beginning of a study on human resource management for teachers and healthcare workers in selected States.

She noted that Abia was chosen as the first State for the study due to its notable performance in these areas and its strong commitment to implementing the Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) policy.

She commended Governor Otti for his administration’s commitment to strengthening human capital systems and expressed readiness for continued collaboration to support sub-national reforms under the HOPE program.

