Quality education: A panacea To Sustainable Devt In Nigeria

Educational expert Shosanya Babatunde, a Prolific writer, Historian, Scholar, Researcher and Choirmaster, urge the Government, stakeholders and policymakers to commit funds to quality education as this will be a panacea for sustainable development in Nigeria.

This article will be incomplete without a little background on the history of education in Nigeria. It was recorded in A. Fajana book Education in Nigeria 1842-1939 An historical Analysis. In the 15th century, some catholic missionaries set up a school in the Oba’s palace in the year 1515.

The effort was stalled by the slave trade in addition Wesleyan Methodist missionaries sent Rev Thomas Freeman to Badagry in 1842. Also, by 1845 Henry Townsend together with Mr and Mrs Samuel Ajayi crowther of the CMS established two schools in Badagry.

The contributions and aim of the missionaries to the educational development in Nigeria have been defeated due to the poor quality that the nation witnessed at this moment.

The trajectory of quality education in Nigeria is called for concern, there is a need to reposition the educational system in the country from the nursery to the tertiary institution.

Former undersecretary-general Banki- moon once said and I quote “Education is about more than literacy and numeracy it is also about the citizenry, Education must fully assume its central role in helping people to forge more just, peaceful and tolerant societies.”

The word sustainability is derived from the Latin word sustenere (tenere, to hold, sus, up).

According to http://www.activesustenaibility.com The term sustainable development first appeared in an official document signed by thirty-three African countries in 1969, under the auspices of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (lUCN)

There is a need to establish the fact there is nothing new under the Sun a lot of educator expert has dealt with and contributed immensely to the topic of the state of our educational sector. However, it is proper for me as an educational expert to contribute my quota on national development.

The importance of education as an essential element for the sustainable development of a country can never be overemphasized.

In recent times the educational space is rapidly changing there is a need for policymakers to overhaul our curriculum as this will enable us to meet up with global standards.

According to World Forum Nigeria ranks 124th out of 137 countries in terms of the quality of primary education

Truth be said the quality of education in Nigeria is comatose to the extent most of our politicians and elites prefer their wards to study abroad due to the quality of our education the rate of out-of-school children in Nigeria is alarming the future of Education in our country is at the brink of.

The Government should declare a state of emergency in the educational sector. The recommendation of the UNESCO percentage of education is about 15 to 26% Recently l read that the federal government under the leadership of the former president claim they spend above 26 per cent can this be true?

Recently l stumbled on the ranking of the education system across Africa. l was shocked that Nigeria is missing from the list what a pity can we still call our nation the giant of Africa?

Education is a human right with immense power to transform. On its foundation rests the cornerstones of freedom, democracy and sustainable human development- Kofi Annan

It should be noted that many factors contribute towards the low quality of education in Nigeria.

One of the key challenges facing the country’s education sector is the untimely release of funds which brings with it delay in the execution of relevant projects The physical infrastructure for teaching and learning we are in a liquid dilapidated and overstretched.

“Quality education and ensuring the development of the training of teachers and provision of resources schools to include more practical aspects in the delivery of education slow pace of development of education in the country was due to stakeholder lack of adequate attention to it most especially at the elementary level student capacity to excel when they are exposed to right tools and environment for effective teaching and learning.

The time has changed policy makers need to change with time. Our curriculum needs to be dynamic and in tune with the time.

Sustainable education is critical to national development as this can be achieved by well-planned policy.

The quality of education for all is essential to create a peaceful and prosperous world. In addition, education gives people the knowledge and skills they need to stay healthy get jobs and Foster tolerance. Truth be said our educational sector needs a major overhaul and requirement to make it more practical

The need for quality education is a veritable tool to enhance and sustain national development if a country wants to be relevant in the global space there is a need for the government to make education a priority and planning formulating the policy for sustainable development.

If the government is serious about the sustainability development of the citizenry then there will be a need to invest massively in quality education.

Quality education will equip students with the knowledge delivered by good teachers and skills for the future.

If there is no proper planning of our educational sector l am afraid the future we look into may not be feasible. All hands must be on deck if we refuse to educate our future youth this will pose a danger.

I therefore implore the stakeholders most importantly, the government at all levels to provide adequate funds, invest more in research, Technology, training and Welfarism of teachers and implement favorable policy and review our curriculum through the Ministry of Education as this will improve the quality of our educational sector.