Qualifying for Showtime Youths Cup finalnot negotiable -Emiloju

The CEO of one of the semi-finalists of the maiden Showtime Youths Cup, Emiloju FC, Musiliu Alao, has said getting to the final of the tournament is not negotiable for his team as they have been given their all since the start of the tournament.

Emiloju FC will be up against Anthony FC in one of the semifinals on Sunday and Alao has said they are ready to fight for the N11m prize money at stake.

While praising the organisers of the youth tournament, Alao said he has been hearing of just come with your boots, but this is the first time he was experiencing it in his almost two decades in football.

“I want to appreciate the organisers, Showtime Promotions, for marching words with action,” he said.

“They provided all the teams with jerseys, hoses and shin guards, something unprecedented in grassroots football in Nigeria especially Lagos. Imagine providing all these for 50 teams.

Atl“Showtime Promotions didn’t stop at that, they have been providing water, energy boosts and all sorts for all the teams from the start till the last game, we need to commend them. We want them to continue to do more.

“For the semifinal on Sunday, getting a victory is non-negotiable for Emiloju because the target is the trophy.”

The two semifinals will take place tomorrow with Anthony up against Emiloju with Ckekas playing against Oskey International immediately after the first game

