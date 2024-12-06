Qualify For World Cup, Get Bumper Package, Presidency Tells Eagles

Share

It has been reported that the presidency has promised the Super Eagles a bumper package if they can do the impossible and qualify for the 2016 FIFA World Cup.

According to a report on SCORENigeria, one of the major high points of the meeting between the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, and the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, on Monday in Abuja.

The top officials also discussed early and adequate preparations by the Super Eagles.Ironically, the plan for a massive reward for the Super Eagles to qualify for the World Cup comes at a time when the team have complained the NFF have failed to motivate them.

Last month, the players met with the NFF president and demanded that outstanding allowances and bonuses dating as far as 2020 be cleared.

Interestingly, this year President Bola Tinubu approved and released a total of N17 billion to cover these payments for the Super Eagles, Flying Eagles, Golden Eaglets and Falconets.

Qualification for the biggest-ever World Cup to be hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026 is a tall order for the Super Eagles as they have their backs to the wall after four rounds of matches.

They are second from bottom in Group C with three points, four points adrift of front-runners Rwanda, South Africa and Benin. The Super Eagles resume this faltering qualifying campaign in March 2025 in Rwanda.

Share

Please follow and like us: