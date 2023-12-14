Qualcomm Completes First Year Of Africa Innovation Platform

Qualcomm Incorporated has announced the completion of the first year of the Africa Innovation Platform, a suite of mentorship, education, and training programs created to support the development of Africa’s emerging technology ecosystem. The firm said the platform had provided resources and support for local universities, ten small-to- medium-sized startups, and grant participants. The programme exposed these groups to Qualcomm Technologies Inc.’s engineers and its state-of-the- art capabilities suite for mobile platforms and technologies, including 4G, 5G, IoT, AI, and machine learning.

Qualcomm also announced several additional benefits to the Innovation Platform for this year’s participants which include social impact funds from the Qualcomm Wireless Reach Initiative to help QMIA startups scale; patent filing incentive fund, to help QMIA startups protect their inventions through parenting; QMIA 2024 program launch for mentoring 10 deep-tech startups in Africa. In 2023, Qualcomm’s Africa Innovation Platform recorded achievement in Qualcomm Make in Africa Startup Mentorship Programme as the first initiative of its kind in Africa, identifying promising early- stage startups keen on applying advanced connectivity and processing technologies to innovative end- to-end systems solutions, including hardware, and provided these companies with business coaching, access to engineering consultation for product development, and guidance on protecting intellectual property.

It also made a mark in its Qualcomm Africa University Relations Programme; and Qualcomm Academy – Qualcomm’s education and training arm expanded its 5G University Training Program to students at select African universities and organizations, who received 5G training and certification from industry-leading engineers. Meanwhile, it stated that it would enhance the Africa Innovation Platform with new benefits such as Qualcomm Wireless Reach Social Impact Funds, providing funding to propel the 10 startups as they scale their societal and market impact.

“These startups are invited to submit proposals that demonstrate how their solutions are leveraging wireless technologies to address a pressing need in their communities. One recipient will be awarded the primary grant to help scale and sustain their impact, while others will receive valuable stipends to continue fueling their growth. “Wireless Reach is also providing the startups with Qualcomm hardware and software kits for development and prototyping platforms. This will enable them to develop custom innovations and improved capabilities in their products while utilizing Qualcomm’s advanced technologies for connectivity, com- puting, and AI.