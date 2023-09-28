Quakes In Napoli As Club, Osimhen Crisis Deepens

Player Threatens Suit Against Outfit Over TikTok Post

Set to Dump Seria a Champions In January as New Contract Talks Suffer

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen’s relationship with Napoli has taken a turn for the worse. The Nigerian striker is likely to leave the Serie A champions soon after the club’s official TikTok account made two posts that were critical of him. In one post, they mocked him for missing a penalty against Bologna, while in the other, they compared his bleached hair to a coconut.

Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, has threatened legal action against Napoli, and the player himself has deleted all references to the club from his Instagram account. “What happened today on Na- poli’s official profile on the Tik- Tok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted,” Calenda said on Twitter, now called X, late on Tuesday evening.

“(It is) A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. “We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.” Osimhen also demonstrated his dissatisfaction when he was caught on camera declining greetings from some of his teammates when he arrived at their hotel ahead of the match against Udinese yesterday.

There have been suggestions of a racial bias in the current scandal involving Osimhen. This follows his failure to score in the last three matches and Napoli’s underwhelming performances in their defence of the Scudetto. Osimhen was the top scorer of Serie A last season, with 26 goals to his name.

However, he has not yet signed a new contract with Napoli, and with his current contract set to expire in June 2024, he could potentially leave the club for free in January. Respected Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport wrote that his refusal to sign a new deal is at the heart of the current imbroglio. It said Osimhen was one of the first people to see the video and he told the social media handler of the club to pull it down but he refused citing an order from above.

Osimhen had verbally agreed to extend his contract at the club following their Serie A win last summer and owner Aurtellio de Laurentiis initiated a process for talks. The negotiation was said to have been going on smoothly until Saudi Arabia’s offer came and Osimhen’s agent asked for more money for a new deal.