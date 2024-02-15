Quakery: Oyo Govt Shuts Six Health Facilities

Oyo State Government on Thursday announced the closure of no fewer than six health facilities over quackery practice.

The government made the pronouncement in a statement made available to journalists where it disclosed that the affected facilities were sealed over various offences, including the recruitment of unqualified personnel to provide medical services and engage in illicit practices.

The affected health facilities included, New Jobi Memorial Hospital, Omolara Clinic & Maternity Home, Amazing Grace Medical Clinic; Emiloju Clinic and Maternity Centre, Safeway Clinic and Emilagba Clinic and Maternity Centre.

According to the State Anti-quackery Task Force Committee Chairman, Dr Adekunle Aremu, the team carried out the operation as part of the government’s efforts towards protecting the health and well-being of residents. He added that anyone found culpable would face the full wrath of the law.

He urged the public to report any suspicious or illegal activity in any health facility to the Ministry of Health or the nearest security agency.

He also advised the public to patronize only accredited and registered health facilities in the state, adding that they must ensure only qualified personnel attend to them.

“The goals remain clear, Oyo State government is dedicated to upholding rigorous standards and prioritizing the health and safety of every resident.

“The government ensures that healthcare services consistently meet the highest benchmarks for quality and safety, so citizens can trust their well-being,” he said.