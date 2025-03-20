Quadri Reclaims Top Spot In Africa

Share

Nigeria’s table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, has regained his position as Africa’s highest-ranked player in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings, according to BSNSports.

com.ng. Quadri had earlier lost his top spot to Egypt’s Omar Assar after falling to him in the African Cup final earlier this year.

However, his outstanding performance at the recent WTT Contender tournament has pushed him back ahead of his Egyptian rival. In the updated ITTF rankings, Quadri now ranks 18th in the world, while Assar has dropped to 19th place.

The Nigerian Olympian will have another opportunity to improve his ranking when the WTT Contender Chennai begins in India next week.

