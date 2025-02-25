Quadri, Others Stars Set For Battles As ITTF Contender Serves Off In Tunis

Share

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown in Tunis as Africa’s best table tennis stars battle for continental glory and prize tickets to the ITTF World Cup.

The 2025 ITTF Africa Cup officially kicks off today at the El-Menzah Sports Hall in Tunisia. Players from across the continent will be vying for prestigious titles and a chance to represent Africa on the global stage in Macao, China, this April.

With four World Cup slots up for grabs in both the Men’s and Women’s Singles, the tournament promises intense battles from start to finish. 29 players will compete in the Men’s category, while 21 players will fight for the coveted spots in the Women’s event.

All eyes will be on Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri and Egypt’s Dina Me – shref, the defending champions, as they aim to hold onto their crowns. Aruna, a five-time ITTF Africa Cup winner, will face stiff competition from Egypt’s Omar Assar, who is also gunning for a sixth title.

The two seasoned stars will have to fend off challenges from Tunisia’s Wassim Essid, Nigeria’s Matthew Kuti, Cameroon’s Batix Ylane, and other rising talents eager to cause an upset.

On the women’s side, Dina Meshref, the most decorated player in the competition’s history with nine titles, is eyeing yet another triumph. However, she faces a tough challenge from Africa’s highestranked female player, Hana Goda.

