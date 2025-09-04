Qua’an-Pan Attacks: Lalong Demands Arrest Of Perpetrators

Senator Simon Bako Lalong, representing Plateau South Senatorial District, has condemned the recent coordinated attacks on villages in Doemak District of Qua’an-Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State, which left scores displaced, homes destroyed, and properties razed.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Senator Lalong described the attacks on 11 communities as “unfortunate and a deliberate attempt to disrupt the peace and tranquility of the area.”

He called on security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure that those behind the violence are apprehended and brought to justice.

While commiserating with victims, the Doemak Traditional Council, and the entire Qua’an-Pan LGA, Lalong urged traditional institutions, faith-based organisations, and community development associations to work collectively to prevent further bloodshed. He reaffirmed his commitment to partnering with stakeholders at both state and national levels to strengthen peace and security across Plateau South.

It will be recalled that over 300 persons were displaced and 30 houses burnt following the series of attacks carried out by suspected herders late August in more than 10 communities, including Nteng, Doop, Zhep Morop, Gyeergu, Kelaghan, Loon, Kwakii, and Gorom.

Chairman of Qua’an-Pan LGA, Hon. Christopher Wallat, confirmed the incident after visiting affected areas and holding a stakeholders’ meeting. He lamented the destruction, particularly as the attacks came just before harvest season, with farm barns and crops also destroyed.

Wallat urged residents to remain vigilant and assured them that security agencies had been promptly deployed to restore calm. He emphasized the importance of collaboration among traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community associations to find lasting solutions.

The Acting President of the Qua’an-Pan Traditional Council, Engr. Safiyanu Allahnanan, also stressed the critical role of traditional leaders in peacebuilding.

During his visit to the displaced persons, Wallat assured them that his administration is working assiduously to guarantee their safe return, while urging non-conventional security groups to unite in supporting the formal security agencies in their peacekeeping efforts.