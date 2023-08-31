QRC 1983 Set Celebrate 40 Years Reunion, Places High Stake On Quality Education

The Alumni of Queen of The Rosary College Onitsha (QRC), class of 1983 recently celebrated 40 years of graduating from college, highlighting and stressing that the importance of quality education at every sphere of life cannot be compromised.

At the Ruby anniversary celebration of the Queens which took place at Dees Hotel and suits, Lagos, the Global Secretary of Queen of the Rosary College, Lady Chizor Malize, said QRC school is reputed for the passion of the Alumni body, working with the school and working with the government to rebuild the school.

“So far, the Alumni are doing well in helping foster quality education, model- ling students to excellence, to become phenomenon future leaders.” Chizor Malize, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), also stated that the Alumni Association which consists of all graduating students from the school over the last decades, dating back to 1952, consistently make contributions to the school.

“We built science laboratories, we built dormitories, we renovated the auditorium and we actually supported the school to remodel and rebuild the hostels. We are delighted because each time we go to the government they support us, so whatever it is that we bring, they add to it and we build the school.

“The school have won awards in Lagos, Abuja, and Asaba, but more remarkably San Francisco, Pennsylvania, the United States of America, and Dubai, and they are consistently winning awards in science technology, and debating, a rounded school that produces well-rounded excellent high achievers.

If you set foot in QRC which is a school in the east of the Niger in Onitsha, you will know that you are in the best school anywhere in the world,” she said. In her opening remarks, the president of QRC 83 set, Professor Ogochukwu Ifeka, said it is an honour to have the presence of their classmates from all over the world at the Ruby Anniversary.

Professor Ifeka, who is a lecturer at ChukwuEmeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State, stated that the three days event to celebrate 40 years of leaving college has been a remarkable event. In the three days event, which ended with thhe gala night party, the class of 1983, networked, visited a few Orphanage homes in Lagos, among others “Among other things we are doing, we wish to pay for WAEC fee for four indigent students.

We are paying it into the account of the Education Trust Funds, so that money would be used for the WAEC fee of four students. We also help uplift each other when any of us is in need. As we celebrate 40 years, which is not easy seeing us all in good health, we look forward to celebrating 45, 50 years anniversary together,” she said.

At the memorable anniversary and reunion which was also a lavish party, a QRC alumni who graduated from the school in 1962, exactly 61 years ago, Mrs Caroline Anienwelu was recognised. It was a heartwarming moment for Mrs Anienwelu recalling her days in the all-girls boarding school. “I was in QRC from 1958 to 1962.

The school which is renowned for its outstanding uniform colour, ‘ red and white’ is a symbol of elegance, beautified in education. When I finished my WAEC, I had to continue in QRC. I had to continue for two more years to do my post-secondary level. So in 1964, I had my Cambridge A levels four in QRC, and I was the senior prefect.

I thank you for inviting me, it’s QRC anytime, any day QRC. Coincidentally, you are 1983 and I will be 80 this year,” she said. Some of the founding members of the QRC class of 83 were, Past President, Ngozi Anyabolu, Past Vice President, Chinese Viola Udeze and Ifeoma Aigbe.