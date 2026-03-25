QR-Coded Jacket Enforcement: 5 Oyo Road Traffic Officials Injured, Vehicles Damaged In Ibadan Violence

Five officials of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA), were yesterday injured, while several operational vehicles were damaged, following a violent clash that erupted at Soka Junction in Ibadan during the enforcement of the state’s QR-coded jacket policy on commercial motorcyclists.

The confrontation, which reportedly involved aggrieved riders, disrupted traffic flow in the area and raised fresh concerns over resistance to the ongoing regulatory exercise.

Trouble began when the team arrived at Soka Junction when officials observed widespread non-compliance with the QR jacket directive and halted engaging riders, in a bid to sensitise them on the importance of the policy.

During the process, a group of aggrieved riders launched an attack on the officials, hurling stones and wooden planks. One officer was reportedly struck in the chest, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Personnel of the Amotekun Corps, who accompanied the team as security backup, were also attacked and disarmed, an action which forced the enforcement team to withdraw from the scene.

In the aftermath, four operational vehicles belonging to the agency were severely damaged. Three injured personnel were taken to a hospital, while others were treated for minor injuries.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of OYRTMA, Major Adesagba Adekoya (rtd), strongly condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric, unacceptable, and a direct assault on constituted authority.