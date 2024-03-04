QPR, Al-Ettifaq join race for Nwabali

English Championship side, Queens Park Rangers and Saudi Pro League’s Al-Ettifaq, have joined the race to sign Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali. Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggests that both clubs are keen on acquiring Nwabali during the upcoming summer transfer window, and Chippa United, Nwabali’s current club, is open to considering offers. Nwabali gained attention during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations when Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro entrusted him to address the Super Eagles’ goalkeeper issues.

The Chippa United shot-stopper impressed with four clean sheets in seven AFCON matches, solidifying his reputation as a dependable presence in goal. The goalkeeper’s outstanding performances have attracted interest from various clubs, including Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, eager to strengthen their squad. Additionally, Al-Ettifaq are eyeing Nwabali to bolster their squad depth.